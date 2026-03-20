Samsung's 'Galaxy Forever' plan offers Galaxy S26 Ultra at 50% upfront cost

Samsung has introduced a new ownership programme in India called Galaxy Forever, aimed at making its flagship smartphones more accessible through a structured payment and buyback model. The company said the programme is designed for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus, allowing customers to use the devices for a year by paying 50 per cent of the total cost upfront through 12 no-interest EMIs. The remaining amount can either be paid later or offset through a return option.

The programme is available via Samsung.com and over 1,500 Samsung Experience Stores across India.

Galaxy Forever: How it works Under the Galaxy Forever programme, customers can purchase eligible devices using either a credit card (no-interest EMI) or Samsung Finance+. Over the first 12 months, users pay half of the device price through instalments, along with a programme fee of Rs 749.92 per month. At the end of one year, customers are given three options: Return: Users can return the device and receive an assured buyback value of 50 per cent of the original price which can be used against the next purchase.

Retain: Customers can keep the device by paying the remaining 50 per cent. For credit card users, this can be converted into another 12-month no-cost EMI plan, while Samsung Finance+ users are required to pay the balance in the 13th month.

Upgrade: Customers using Samsung Finance+ can return the device and move to a newer Galaxy flagship model. Samsung said the return option comes with a no-questions-asked policy, provided under its service programme.