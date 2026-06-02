WhatsApp may soon flag scam messages without reading your chats: Details

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that could help users identify potential scam messages from unknown contacts. Called Scam Alert, the feature is designed to warn users when a message appears suspicious while keeping chats private. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the system will work entirely on the user’s device, meaning WhatsApp will not need to read messages or send them to external servers to detect possible scams. The feature is currently under development and is expected to arrive in a future WhatsApp update for Android before a wider rollout.

What is WhatsApp’s Scam Alert feature?

Scam Alert is a new safety feature designed to help users spot potentially fraudulent messages. When enabled, WhatsApp will analyse incoming messages from unknown contacts and display a warning if a message appears suspicious. The warning will be shown directly inside the chat, giving users an additional layer of information before they choose to interact with the sender. The feature is designed to assist users rather than automatically block conversations. According to WABetaInfo, the key aspect of the feature is its focus on privacy. Scam Alert will process messages entirely on the user’s device, meaning message content will not be sent to WhatsApp’s servers for analysis.

As a result, chats will continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption, and WhatsApp will not be able to read users’ messages while checking for potential scams. The feature is also expected to work quietly in the background, and other users will not know whether Scam Alert is enabled on a device. ALSO READ: Asus unveils ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld with OLED display; AR glass bundled How will Scam Alert work If WhatsApp detects a potentially suspicious message from an unknown contact, it will display a warning stating that the message may be a scam. Users will then be presented with two options:

Block and report the contact

Trust the chat and continue the conversation ALSO READ: Meta eyes broader AI wearable push with new glasses; pendant in works too WhatsApp will not automatically block messages or prevent users from replying. Instead, the feature is intended to help users make informed decisions when interacting with unknown senders. Scam Alert activity WhatsApp is also reportedly developing a transparency feature that will allow users to see when Scam Alert was triggered. The logs will be generated and stored locally on the device rather than being shared with WhatsApp. Users will be able to check whether suspicious messages were detected during a selected period and review Scam Alert activity from within the app settings.