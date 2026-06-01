WhatsApp for mobile may get a logout option without deleting chats: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a dedicated logout option on its mobile app. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is testing a new option that allows users to sign out of their accounts without uninstalling the app or losing their chats. The feature is currently available to a limited number of Android beta testers and could eventually be rolled out more widely.

Unlike most messaging and social media platforms that offer a dedicated sign-out option, WhatsApp has traditionally lacked a logout feature. Until now, users who wanted to disconnect from the service on a device had to uninstall the app, often requiring them to set everything up again later.

According to the report, the new feature is intended to provide a simpler and more flexible alternative. WhatsApp is testing a native logout option: How it works According to the report, some users running the latest WhatsApp beta for Android have started seeing a new "Log out" option within the Account settings menu. Selecting the option initiates a guided sign-out process that disconnects the account from the device while preserving locally stored information. READ | WhatsApp is letting users hide phone numbers with usernames: How to setup Unlike uninstalling the app, logging out does not delete chat history, notification preferences or login information stored on the device. This means users can return to the app later and regain access more quickly without going through the entire setup process again.

WhatsApp Logout Feature: Why this feature matters For years, WhatsApp users have had no direct way to sign out of the app. Anyone wanting to take a break from messaging, switch accounts temporarily or disconnect from a device had to remove the application entirely. The absence of a logout option often made the process inconvenient, particularly for users who only wanted to step away from the service for a short period. The new feature could make account management significantly easier while reducing the friction associated with reinstalling the app. WhatsApp offers alternatives before logging out As part of the logout process, WhatsApp reportedly presents users with several alternative options that may address their concerns without requiring them to sign out.

One of these suggestions highlights WhatsApp’s multi-account support, which allows users to operate up to two accounts on the same device and switch between them when needed. The company also reportedly recommends enabling App Lock, a privacy feature that restricts access to chats using biometric authentication or a device passcode. READ: Apple Music may follow Spotify with free and low-cost subscriptions: Report The report added that users can customise notification settings or mute conversations to avoid constant alerts without disconnecting from the platform entirely. WhatsApp Chat backups remain important Although the new logout feature preserves chats and account information on the device, WhatsApp continues to encourage users to maintain regular backups.