Soon, you can quick-share WhatsApp Stories on Facebook, Instagram: Report

Soon, you can quick-share WhatsApp Stories on Facebook, Instagram: Report

Reportedly, WhatsApp is experimenting with an Instagram-like Status redesign for iOS, adding quick-share buttons for Facebook and Instagram to make cross-platform posting faster and simpler

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a fresh redesign for its Status feature, which will give iOS users a more Instagram-like experience. According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces quick-share shortcuts that make it easier to post WhatsApp statuses directly to Facebook and Instagram. Previously available on Android through version 2.25.27.18, this update now brings iOS users the same convenience, aligning both platforms under a unified Meta experience.
 
Currently, the redesigned Status interface and quick-share shortcuts are rolling out to a limited number of beta testers, with a wider release expected soon.

Instagram-inspired Status layout

According to the report, the redesigned Status page now takes cues from Instagram Stories, with small but noticeable interface changes. The view count, for instance, has been moved to the left side of the screen, a placement familiar to Instagram. The report stated that this shift helps create a smoother transition for those who use multiple Meta apps, making the experience feel natural and consistent. 
 

Cross-platform posting

The biggest upgrade comes with new quick-share buttons that let users instantly cross-post their WhatsApp statuses. Earlier, sharing required navigating through the viewers' list. Now, the icons for Facebook and Instagram appear right below the status update, allowing users to share with just one tap. Despite the link between apps, users retain full control over where their updates go. Users can manually share their status updates on Instagram, Facebook, or both, based on their choice. 
To use the quick-share feature, users may need to connect their WhatsApp account to Meta’s Accounts Center, a hub that unifies connected experiences across Meta’s apps. This integration allows easy cross-posting while giving users transparency and control over their linked accounts. According to the report, WhatsApp’s privacy model remains unchanged. Linking accounts is optional, and all messages and calls continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption.
 

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

