Discord Nitro users now get Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost: Check details

Microsoft Xbox and Discord have expanded their partnership with a new set of benefits that connect Xbox Game Pass and Discord Nitro memberships more closely. Under the updated arrangement, eligible Discord Nitro members will receive access to a starter edition of Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost in supported regions, while eligible Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon receive Discord Nitro-related perks such as monthly Orbs and shop discounts.

The companies also announced deeper integration features designed to make discovering and launching Game Pass titles through Discord easier.

Discord Nitro now includes Xbox Game Pass

According to Discord, Nitro subscribers will now get access to a starter edition of Xbox Game Pass as part of their existing membership. The company said the offering includes a catalogue of more than 50 PC and console games that users can download and play.

Discord also said the starter edition includes 10 hours of cloud gaming access, allowing members to stream supported titles across devices. Some of the games mentioned by the company include Fallout 4, Stardew Valley, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic, Overcooked 2, and Grounded. Discord noted that new titles will be added periodically.

The company said the Game Pass benefit is rolling out to eligible Nitro members in supported regions and will conclude in the coming weeks.

Xbox and Discord add new game discovery features

Microsoft said Discord users will now see a new “Play” button alongside supported games when viewing a friend’s game activity or livestream inside Discord. Tapping on the button and selecting Xbox Game Pass will allow users to start playing eligible games directly through the service.

According to Xbox, the update is aimed at making it easier for users to discover and access Game Pass titles while interacting with friends on Discord. Microsoft also highlighted that the two companies have been gradually expanding integration between the platforms over the years, including Discord voice chat support on Xbox consoles and live-streaming features.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers to get Discord Nitro perks

Microsoft said eligible Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon begin receiving Discord Nitro-related benefits as part of the partnership expansion. The rollout is expected to begin later this month.

The announced benefits include 250 Discord Orbs every month, a 1.2x Orbs multiplier for completed quests, and automatically applied discounts in the Discord Shop.

ALSO READ: Google suffers outage as thousands report search disruption in India Discord separately confirmed that Nitro members themselves will also receive 250 monthly Orbs and increased quest rewards under the updated programme.

Discord introduces Nitro Rewards

Discord said it is expanding Nitro beyond platform-specific features and positioning it as a broader gaming-focused membership programme through a new initiative called Nitro Rewards.

As part of the first phase, Discord announced discounts on gaming accessories from brands including Logitech G, SteelSeries, and KontrolFreek.

According to Discord, Nitro members will get up to 30 per cent off Logitech G products, 15 per cent off SteelSeries products, and 20 per cent off KontrolFreek products in eligible regions.

The company said additional partners and rewards will be introduced over time as the programme expands.

Rollout details

Discord said Nitro Rewards and related benefits are being rolled out gradually and may not appear immediately for all users. Microsoft also noted that more details regarding access to Discord benefits for Game Pass subscribers will be shared later through Xbox channels.