WhatsApp: Soon, you can use animated stickers to react to messages, media

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to react to messages and media using animated stickers. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, Meta's instant messaging platform plans to introduce this feature soon. It is currently being tested in the beta version for Android, available to select users, and is expected to roll out more broadly in the coming weeks.

At present, WhatsApp supports emoji reactions, enabling users to express their responses to messages or media by selecting from a limited range of static emojis.

WhatsApp’s upcoming sticker reactions

The new feature will allow users to react to messages and media using animated stickers, providing a more dynamic and expressive way to respond. According to the report, the feature will support the entire sticker collection available in a user’s sticker keyboard, including official sticker packs from WhatsApp’s store. Users will also be able to import stickers from third-party apps without restrictions.

By enabling sticker reactions, WhatsApp aims to enhance user interaction with visually engaging, animated responses—offering more personality than the current static emoji reactions. The concept is similar to Apple’s iMessage, which allows sticker-based reactions.

To use the feature, users will need to long-press a message. A pop-up menu will appear with six emoji options and a sticker icon, allowing them to choose a sticker for their reaction. Currently, this is limited to emojis available on a smartphone keyboard.

This expansion of the reactions feature is part of WhatsApp’s broader effort to make conversations more expressive, creative and engaging.

In related news, WhatsApp is also testing voice and video calling capabilities for web users. At present, WhatsApp Web does not support direct calling—users must use the WhatsApp desktop app on Windows or macOS to place calls. With the upcoming update, new voice and video call buttons will appear on the web client, giving users access to the same calling features available on the mobile app.