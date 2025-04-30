Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Summer Sale returns: Check offers on smartphones, tablets, more

OnePlus Summer Sale returns: Check offers on smartphones, tablets, more

During the OnePlus Summer Sale, last year's flagship OnePlus 12 is available with a price drop of up to Rs 13,000, and a bank discount of Rs 6,000

OnePlus Summer Sale 2025

OnePlus Summer Sale 2025

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has announced discounts, bank offers and more on its range of products as part of its “OnePlus Summer Sale”. The sale starts May 1 on OnePlus platforms, select e-commerce platforms and retail stores.
 
During the sale period, the company’s flagship OnePlus 13 will be available with a bank discount of Rs 5,000, while last year’s OnePlus 12 will be available with a bank discount of Rs 6,000, coupled with a price drop of up to Rs 13,000. There are also offers on other OnePlus smartphones, tablets, and ecosystem products.

OnePlus Summer Sale: Details

Sale period starts on May 1 from 12 am onwards. During the sale period, customers can get offers while purchasing the smartphone from the company’s official website, OnePlus Store app, and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra. Offline the offers are valid at OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.
 

OnePlus Summer Sale: Offers on smartphones

OnePlus 13:
 
Launch price: Rs 69,999 onwards

Also Read

OnePlus 13s (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 13s compact flagship to be launched in India soon: What to expect

OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone

OnePlus Nord CE 5 with 7100 mAh battery to be launched soon: What to expect

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 13T may drop alert slider for customisable shortcut button: Report

OnePlus Red Rush Days

OnePlus 'Red Rush Days' sale returns: Check deals on phones, tablets, more

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13T launching this month: What to expect from new compact flagship

 
Offers:
  • Price drop by Rs 3000
  • Bank discount of Rs 5000 on select bank cards
  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs 7000 on trade-in (from May 11 to May 31 at mainline stores)
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 24 months
OnePlus 13R:
 
Launch price: Rs 42,999 onwards
 
Offers:
  • Price drop by Rs 2000
  • Bank discount of Rs 3000 on select bank cards
  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs 4000 on trade-in (from May 11 to May 31 at mainline stores)
  • No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months
  • Option for paying 65 per cent price with 24 month no interest EMI 
OnePlus 12:
 
Launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards
 
Offers:
  • Price drop of up to Rs 13000
  • Bank discount of Rs 6000 on select bank cards
  • No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months
OnePlus Nord 4:
 
Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards
 
Offers:
  • Temporary price discount of up to Rs 500
  • Bank discount of Rs 4,500 on select bank cards
  • No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months
Other smartphones:
 
The company is also offering a bank discount of up to Rs 2000 on Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite smartphones. There are also no-interest EMI plans for up to six months on both smartphones. 

OnePlus Summer Sale: Offers on tablets

OnePlus Pad 2:
 
Launch price: Rs 39,000
 
Offers: 
  • Temporary price discount of Rs 1000
  • Bank discount of Rs 3000 on select bank cards
  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs 3000 on trade-in
  • No-interest EMI plan of up to 12 months
OnePlus Pad Go: 
 
Launch price: Rs 19,999
 
Offers: 
  • Temporary price drop of up to Rs 1500
  • Bank discount of Rs 2000 on select bank cards
  • No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months

OnePlus Summer Sale: Offers on ecosystem products

OnePlus Watch 2:
 
Launch price: Rs 24,999
 
Offers:
  • Price discount of Rs 2000
  • Bank discount of Rs 3000 on select bank cards
  • Additional Rs 1000 discount on Amazon
  • No-interest EMI plan of up to 9 months
OnePlus Watch 2R:
 
Launch price: Rs 17,999
 
Offers:
  • Price discount of Rs 3000
  • Bank discount of Rs 2000 on select bank cards
  • No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months
OnePlus Buds Pro 3:
 
Launch price: Rs 13,999
 
Offers:
  • Price discount of Rs 1000
  • Bank discount of Rs 1000 on select bank cards
  • Additional Rs 500 coupon discount on select channels
Other products:
 
There are also offers on OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus’ Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3.

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3a series

NothingOS update for Phone 3a and enhanced Essential Space now rolling out

Direct access to AI assistant with side button (Samsung)

Samsung expands this Galaxy S-series Gemini feature to Galaxy A models

Meta AI App

Meta AI app arrives on Android and iOS to compete with Gemini and ChatGPT

OpenAI's GPT-4o

OpenAI rolls back GPT-4o update as AI goes 'sycophantic': What it means

Google NotebookLM

Google NotebookLM's AI podcast expands to more languages, including Hindi

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayMeta AI AppMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon