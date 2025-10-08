WhatsApp tests Instagram-like Question Sticker for Status updates: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly expanding its interactive features with a new update that introduces Question Stickers within Status updates. According to WABetaInfo, this feature lets users add a question box directly to their photos or videos when sharing a status. It is designed to make conversations more engaging, and it allows users to pose a question and receive responses privately from their contacts or a selected audience.

Currently, the feature is rolling out to select beta testers, with a wider release expected in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s ask questions feature: How it works

According to the report, each status can include one question and all responses are stored in a private section accessible only to the original poster. This may help users gather opinions, ideas, or feedback without cluttering chats or groups.

The Question Sticker works like an interactive layer for status; viewers can type their replies directly into the question box. This transforms a simple photo or video status into a two-way conversation, making it more dynamic and engaging. For users, it is a way to start discussions, collect feedback, or simply have fun by asking questions that invite participation. The report stated that WhatsApp also gives users full control over responses. They can view replies within the updated viewers' list, which includes a dedicated section for questions and answers. From here, users can choose to share selected responses as new status updates without revealing the respondent’s identity or delete unwanted ones. Notifications ensure that no response goes unnoticed, even when multiple contacts interact with the same question.