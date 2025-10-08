Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp tests Instagram-like Question Sticker for Status updates: Report

WhatsApp tests Instagram-like Question Sticker for Status updates: Report

Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing Question Stickers in Status updates, allowing users to ask questions and receive private replies directly from their contacts

WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
WhatsApp is reportedly expanding its interactive features with a new update that introduces Question Stickers within Status updates. According to WABetaInfo, this feature lets users add a question box directly to their photos or videos when sharing a status. It is designed to make conversations more engaging, and it allows users to pose a question and receive responses privately from their contacts or a selected audience.
 
Currently, the feature is rolling out to select beta testers, with a wider release expected in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s ask questions feature: How it works

According to the report, each status can include one question and all responses are stored in a private section accessible only to the original poster. This may help users gather opinions, ideas, or feedback without cluttering chats or groups.
 
The Question Sticker works like an interactive layer for status; viewers can type their replies directly into the question box. This transforms a simple photo or video status into a two-way conversation, making it more dynamic and engaging. For users, it is a way to start discussions, collect feedback, or simply have fun by asking questions that invite participation.
 
The report stated that WhatsApp also gives users full control over responses. They can view replies within the updated viewers' list, which includes a dedicated section for questions and answers. From here, users can choose to share selected responses as new status updates without revealing the respondent’s identity or delete unwanted ones. Notifications ensure that no response goes unnoticed, even when multiple contacts interact with the same question.
 
A similar feature already exists on Instagram, where users can post “Ask me a question” stickers in Stories to invite followers to respond directly.

Privacy

All responses submitted through question stickers are protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only the sender and the original poster can view the messages. Even if an answer is shared publicly as a status, the identity of the respondent remains hidden.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deloitte's AI fiasco: Why chatbots hallucinate and who else got caught

IMC 2025: Reliance Jio introduces JioBharat phones with new safety features

Motorola rolls out Android 16 update in India: Eligible phones, new feature

Google's Nano Banana gets ready for Lens, Circle to Search integration

Google Gemini to use YouTube, Maps public data by default from October 13

Topics :whatsappInstagramWhatsapp Status

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story