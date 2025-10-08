Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JBL Tour One M3 rivals Sony, Sennheiser in premium headphones market: Price

JBL expands its premium audio lineup in India with the Tour ONE M3 headphones which can also be purchased with a SMART Tx transmitter with Auracast support

Sweta Kumari
Audio brand JBL has launched the Tour ONE M3 wireless headphones in India. The headphones offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Spatial Sound with Head Tracking. It is claimed to deliver up to 70 hours of playback. Additionally, it can be purchased with the new JBL SMART Tx audio transmitter which lets the Tour ONE M3 connect wirelessly to nearly any audio source, from PCs and tablets to TVs, and converts standard stereo output into an immersive listening experience.

JBL Tour ONE M3: Price and availability

  • JBL Tour ONE M3: Rs. 34,999
  • JBL Tour ONE M3 with Smart Tx: Rs 39,999
  • Colours: Black, Mocha and Blue
The JBL Tour ONE M3 wireless headphones are available via the company’s website, select e-commerce platform and retail outlets. 
 

JBL Tour ONE M3: Details

JBL Tour ONE M3 comes with Hi-Res and spatial audio, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 technology. Additionally, the headphones are built with soft memory foam ear cushions and feature a lightweight frame for improving comfort and passive noise isolation.

The new wireless headphones are equipped with new 40mm Mica Dome drivers, which are said to be precisely tuned to deliver deep bass, balanced mids, and crystal-clear highs. According to JBL, the Tour ONE M3 features Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 technology, powered by an eight-microphone system for eliminating ambient sounds in real-time. The headphones also include the JBL Spatial 360 feature with head tracking for an immersive listening experience.
 
It offers support for Bluetooth 5.3 and is compatible with the JBL Headphones app, which features a built-in equaliser, noise cancellation modes, and ambient sound settings. The company said that users can also personalise their audio experience through the JBL Personi-Fi 3.0 feature, which creates custom sound profiles based on individual hearing preferences. The company said that the Tour ONE M3 can offer up to 70 hours of playback on a single charge, and supports fast charging, offering five hours of playback from a quick five-minute charge. 

JBL SMART Tx: Details

The highlight of the headphones is the JBL SMART Tx audio transmitter that enables them to connect wirelessly to various devices such as PCs, tablets, and TVs. It supports Auracast, allowing users to share audio across multiple compatible devices. The audio transmitter also features a display that provides full control of headphone features, music playback, calls, EQ Settings, and the ability to broadcast any audio source to an unlimited number of Auracast-enabled devices.
 
JBL Tour ONE M3: Specifications 
  • Drivers: 40mm Mica-drivers
  • Audio Quality: Supports Hi-Res Wireless Audio with LDAC 24-bit/96kHz playback.
  • Spatial Audio: JBL Spatial Sound with head tracking offers a 360-degree
  • Noise Cancellation: 8-mic True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 
  • Wired Audio: USB-C and 3.5mm ports enable lossless audio playback.
  • Auracast Support: Allows streaming to multiple compatible devices at once.
  • App Support: JBL Headphones App
  • Battery: Up to 70 hours of playback on a single charge.
 

