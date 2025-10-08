Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Gemini to use YouTube, Maps public data by default from October 13

Google Gemini to use YouTube, Maps public data by default from October 13

From October 13, Gemini will automatically use public data from Google services such as YouTube, Maps, Flights, and Hotels to generate AI responses

Gemini

Gemini

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has announced that its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant, Gemini, will soon start including publicly available data from YouTube, Google Maps, Google Flights, and Google Hotels automatically when answering queries.
 
Until now, users had the option to disable this setting for individual apps, if they did not wish to see information sourced from these platforms. However, beginning October 13, Google will change this, making such data sourcing the default setting.
 
Notably, this update follows closely on the heels of OpenAI’s announcement of app integrations in ChatGPT, including platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

Gemini takes on ChatGPT with deeper app integration

The move appears to be part of Google’s broader effort to make Gemini more competitive against ChatGPT’s mini app integrations. In ChatGPT, these apps function as plug-ins within the platform. Similarly, Gemini allows users to connect third-party apps such as WhatsApp or Spotify and issue commands through natural prompts.
 
 
For instance, if Gemini has access to WhatsApp, users can ask it to send messages directly through the app. Once permission is granted for Spotify, Gemini can play songs on command. 

Also Read

Gemini 2.5 Computer Use AI model

Google tests Gemini 2.5 Computer Use: How's it different from other models

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Model

Landscapes to social media posts, Gemini Nano Banana adds new aspect ratios

Tech Wrap October 2

Tech Wrap Oct 2: Gemini for Home, Opera Neon Agentic AI, Ghost of Yotei

Nest Cams, Doorbell and Google Home Speaker

Google launches Gemini AI-powered Nest Cams, Doorbell and Home Speaker

Gemini for Home

Google revamps Home with Gemini AI, new Nest devices and subscription plans

Google Gemini app experience: What changed

Gemini lets users control which apps the AI can access for information. However, this control is now limited for specific Google platforms such as YouTube, Maps, Flights, and Hotels.
 
Users can no longer disable Gemini from sourcing public data from these apps. This means that when users ask questions, Gemini may automatically include publicly available information from these platforms, even if they would prefer not to.
 
Google has clarified that Gemini will only source publicly available information and will not access personal data from services like Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, or Google Keep.
 
If users wish to enhance productivity, they can still allow Gemini to access personal apps and data through manual permissions. The company also stated that users can manage or delete their activity history at any time. 

ChatGPT introduces mini apps inside its platform

Meanwhile, OpenAI has rolled out “mini apps” inside ChatGPT, enabling users to interact directly with popular applications such as Spotify, Canva, Figma, Coursera, Zillow, and Expedia within the chat interface.
 
Users can type the app name in their prompt, and the integrated app will respond accordingly. OpenAI has also confirmed that more apps—including Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, OpenTable, Target, Peloton, Tripadvisor, and AllTrails—will soon be added.

More From This Section

Facebook's algorithm update

Facebook shows 'friend bubbles' on reels, posts they have liked: What's new

Perplexity Comet browser

After Mac, Perplexity to rival Apple Safari on iPhone with Comet AI browser

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Activision extends Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta till October 9: Report

Apple iOS 26.1 Public beta 2

Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 2: Check new features, how to install

Apple iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3

AirPods as microphone in iPhone camera: How to use, eligible models, more

Topics : Google Gemini AI ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon