Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Blackmagic Camera app on iOS, Android can now stream to YouTube and Twitch

Blackmagic Camera app on iOS, Android can now stream to YouTube and Twitch

The latest Blackmagic Camera app update lets users stream directly to YouTube, Twitch, and Vimeo, with pro-level controls and support for SRT and custom servers

Blackmagic Camera app

Blackmagic Camera app

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Blackmagic Camera app for smartphones has a new feature that lets users stream directly to YouTube, Twitch, and Vimeo Live. According to the company, there is no need for separate encoding tools or extra hardware. Additionally, the update also adds SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol support for smoother streaming, drive alerts to prevent data loss, and multi-angle viewing for remote camera monitoring.

Blackmagic Camera app update: What is new

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blackmagic Design announced: “Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.2 Update! Get support for live streaming directly to YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch and Blackmagic Streaming Decoder, as well as more detailed notifications when connecting or disconnecting external storage.” However, The Verge reported that the features are also available for the Android version of the app.
 
According to The Verge, users can choose the platform and enter a secure stream key to start live streaming. Once live, they can still use all of the app’s manual controls while broadcasting such as adjusting exposure, focus, or colour balance. The report mentioned that it is supposed to be easier for both beginners and professionals to fine-tune their streams in real-time.

Also Read

Snapchat's AI filter

Snapchat's Imagine Lens brings text-to-image AI to all users: How it works

Instagram's Diwali themed effects

Instagram adds Diwali cheer to stories, videos with AI filters: How to use

Instax mini LiPlay

Fujifilm unveils Instax mini LiPlay+ hybrid instant camera with selfie lens

Vivo V60e smartphone

Vivo V60e 5G launched with 200MP camera, 90W charging at Rs 29,999: Specs

GoPro MAX2, LIT HERO and Fluid Pro AI gimbal

GoPro launches Max 2 360 8K camera, LIT Hero 4K tags along: What's new

 
The update also includes support for SRT, a newer streaming protocol which is often used by professional broadcasters. SRT helps maintain video quality on unstable internet connections by adjusting to changes in speed and reliability. For advanced users, Blackmagic has also added options to connect to custom RTMP and SRT servers, opening up more streaming possibilities beyond the main supported platforms. 
 
In addition to this, the app provides detailed alerts if an external drive is accidentally disconnected, a safeguard when recording large Apple ProRes files that cannot be stored internally on iPhones. Users can also now choose how many camera angles to view at once when monitoring remote feeds. This feature is expected to manage multiple video sources on bigger screens like iPads or Macs.
 

More From This Section

OxygenOS 16

OnePlus begins OxygenOS 16 rollout in India: Schedule, eligible devices

Existing satellite features on iPhones

Apple may soon let iPhone users share photos, navigate, more via satellite

OpenAI

Superintelligence can result in catastrophic risks, warns OpenAIpremium

Cyber attack

'Wake-up call' for Indian companies as cyberattacks rise, says reportpremium

IT Industry

Hackathon way of hiring: IT firms seek engineers with practical skillspremium

Topics : Tech News cameras Apple android phones market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon