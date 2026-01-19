Soon, WhatsApp Web may support group calling for up to 32 users: Report

The upcoming update is expected to support group calls on WhatsApp Web with multiple participants, potentially up to 32 users. WABetaInfo notes that WhatsApp may initially limit the number of participants to fewer users—such as eight or 16—before gradually increasing the cap to 32. The goal is said to be to maintain a stable and high-quality call experience without interruptions. For context, WhatsApp for phones has been supporting 32 participants in a group call since 2020.

In addition, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a feature that lets users generate a call link directly from a group chat on WhatsApp Web. This link can be shared with others to join the call instantly, and users will have the option to choose between a voice or video call. WhatsApp released this feature for Android and iOS users in August 2025.

Another addition in development is the ability to schedule calls on WhatsApp Web. Scheduled calls will include a title, description, and estimated start and end times, giving participants clear context and notice. Like the call link, users will need to specify whether a scheduled call is for voice or video. These calls won’t start automatically, but will create an event visible to all participants. This feature was also released for Android and iOS users back in August 2025.