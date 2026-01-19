iOS 26.3: Apple tests App Store ad design that blend into search results

Apple is reportedly testing a new design for sponsored results in App Store search on iPhone, which makes ads look more like regular search results. According to a report by 9To5Mac, some users running beta versions of iOS 26.3 are seeing that the blue background normally used to highlight search ads has been removed.

With the blue background gone, the only visible difference between a sponsored result and an organic result is an “Ad” label next to the app icon. The report said this change appears to be in a testing phase and is not visible to all users yet. Apple has not confirmed whether this design will roll out more widely.

The report also said the new search result design may be connected to Apple’s plan to increase the number of ads shown in App Store search.

Last month, Apple announced that it will add more sponsored placements in App Store search results starting in 2026. Right now, there is only one ad slot at the top of search results. Under the new system, ads will also appear further down in the list.

In an update to the Apple Ads website last month, Apple said:

Ads will not be limited to the top position

New ad slots will appear lower in search results

Advertisers will not be able to choose specific positions

With multiple ads appearing in the same search results page, removing the blue background would make all ads blend into the list in a more uniform way. 9To5Mac noted that while this may help improve ad click-through rates and Apple’s ad revenue, it could come at the cost of clarity for users.

For now, the new design is only appearing for some users on iOS 26.3 beta versions as part of testing. Apple has not said whether the change will become the default layout for everyone.