Lava Blaze Duo 3 launched with dual screen, 50MP Sony camera: Price, specs
Featuring a dual-screen setup, Lava Blaze Duo 3 pairs a rear AMOLED display with a 120Hz front AMOLED screen, a Dimensity 7060 chip, and Android 15 at Rs 16,999
Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched Blaze Duo 3 smartphone, featuring a dual-screen design. The phone features a secondary AMOLED display on the rear alongside a full-size AMOLED panel on the front. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip and packs a 5000mAh battery.
Lava Blaze Duo 3: Price and availability
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
Availability: Starting January 19
Lava Blaze Duo 3: Details
The main highlight of the Blaze Duo 3 is its dual-screen setup. On the front, the phone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. This secondary screen can be used to check notifications, control music, preview selfies using the rear camera, and show animations without turning on the main screen.
The Blaze Duo 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor and comes with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, along with an additional 6GB of virtual RAM support. Storage is 128GB using UFS 3.1. The Blaze Duo 3 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.
Lava said the phone will receive one Android OS update and two years of security updates. It ships with Android 15 out of the box.
For imaging, the phone has a 50MP rear camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The rear display can also act as a preview screen when taking selfies using the main camera.
Other features include:
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Face unlock
- Stereo speakers
- IR blaster
- USB Type-C port
Lava Blaze Duo 3: Specifications
- Primary display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Secondary display: 1.6-inch AMOLED rear display
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7060
- RAM: 6GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX752 sensor)
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5000mAh with 33W wired charging
- Operating System: Android 15 (Android 16 + 2 years security updates)
- Build: 7.55mm thickness
- Colors: Moonlight Black, Imperial Gold
