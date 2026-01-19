Lava Blaze Duo 3 launched with dual screen, 50MP Sony camera: Price, specs

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched Blaze Duo 3 smartphone, featuring a dual-screen design. The phone features a secondary AMOLED display on the rear alongside a full-size AMOLED panel on the front. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip and packs a 5000mAh battery.

Lava Blaze Duo 3: Price and availability

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

Availability: Starting January 19

Lava Blaze Duo 3: Details

The main highlight of the Blaze Duo 3 is its dual-screen setup. On the front, the phone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. This secondary screen can be used to check notifications, control music, preview selfies using the rear camera, and show animations without turning on the main screen.

The Blaze Duo 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor and comes with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, along with an additional 6GB of virtual RAM support. Storage is 128GB using UFS 3.1. The Blaze Duo 3 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

Lava said the phone will receive one Android OS update and two years of security updates. It ships with Android 15 out of the box.

For imaging, the phone has a 50MP rear camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The rear display can also act as a preview screen when taking selfies using the main camera.

Other features include:

In-display fingerprint sensor

Face unlock

Stereo speakers

IR blaster

USB Type-C port

Lava Blaze Duo 3: Specifications