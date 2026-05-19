Sony hikes PlayStation Plus subscription prices, may impact Indian users
Sony has announced a PlayStation Plus price hike in select regions, with indications suggesting that both new and existing users in India could also be affected
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
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Sony-owned PlayStation has announced price increases for its subscription service, PlayStation Plus. In a post on X, the company said that from May 20 onwards, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions due to ongoing market conditions. The post noted that this price change does not apply to current subscribers unless their existing subscription changes or lapses. However, users in India and Turkey are not covered under this protection.
Sony PlayStation Plus price hike
As per the official X post, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will start at $10.99 USD (or €9.99 EUR, or £7.99 GBP) for one-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD (or €27.99 EUR, or £21.99 GBP) for three-month subscriptions. READ: Google I/O starts today: How to watch keynote event live, what to expect
The company has not listed price changes in Indian currency. However, it indirectly indicates that this price change could affect users in India as well, including existing subscribers.
Xbox Game Pass prices reduced
It is important to note that while Sony has decided to raise its subscription service prices due to current market conditions, Microsoft-owned Xbox has reduced prices of its subscriptions under similar conditions. READ: Apple reveals WWDC26 schedule: Platform updates, AI Siri, and more expected
Earlier last month, Microsoft announced a price reduction for its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription plans. Xbox division CEO Asha Sharma said in a post on X that the Game Pass Ultimate subscription had become too expensive for many players, prompting the company to revise pricing.
The price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was reduced by Rs 300, and the price for PC Game Pass was reduced by Rs 60.
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Topics : Sony PlayStation Gaming
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 1:59 PM IST