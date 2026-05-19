Sony hikes PlayStation Plus subscription prices, may impact Indian users

Sony-owned PlayStation has announced price increases for its subscription service, PlayStation Plus. In a post on X, the company said that from May 20 onwards, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions due to ongoing market conditions. The post noted that this price change does not apply to current subscribers unless their existing subscription changes or lapses. However, users in India and Turkey are not covered under this protection.

Sony PlayStation Plus price hike

READ: Google I/O starts today: How to watch keynote event live, what to expect As per the official X post, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will start at $10.99 USD (or €9.99 EUR, or £7.99 GBP) for one-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD (or €27.99 EUR, or £21.99 GBP) for three-month subscriptions.

The company has not listed price changes in Indian currency. However, it indirectly indicates that this price change could affect users in India as well, including existing subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass prices reduced

Earlier last month, Microsoft announced a price reduction for its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription plans. Xbox division CEO Asha Sharma said in a post on X that the Game Pass Ultimate subscription had become too expensive for many players, prompting the company to revise pricing.

The price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was reduced by Rs 300, and the price for PC Game Pass was reduced by Rs 60.