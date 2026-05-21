With ecosystem advantage, can Google challenge Meta in smart glasses market

At its I/O 2026 conference, Google announced that it will launch its Android XR-based smart glasses later this year in partnership with Samsung, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The timing is notable. The global smart glasses market is now expanding at a pace that was largely absent until recently, shows data from market intelligence firms. Shipments are accelerating, product categories are beginning to stabilise, and more importantly, the market is already consolidating around a specific kind of device — AI-first smart glasses.

From India context, the market is expected to see one of the fastest growth curves globally. According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), India’s smart glasses market is projected to expand more than 16 times to cross 3.2 million units by 2030.

ALSO READ: Google IO 2026: Android XR-based 'Audio Glasses' previewed, launching soon Yet, despite this growth, the competitive landscape today is far from open. As per Counterpoint research, Meta has emerged as a market leader in the category, accounting for over 80 per cent of market share in CYH2 2025. CMR data also shows that the company accounted for over 80 per cent of shipments in India during CY 2025. This raises the question: Can Google’s entry reshape this category, or is it entering a market that is already being defined? Smart glasses are no longer one category One of the key shifts in the current phase of the market is that smart glasses no longer refer to a single product type. At a broad level, the category is splitting into three layers:

Basic smart audio glasses

Camera + AI glasses

Full AI or display-based glasses What the latest data shows is that the market is moving decisively toward AI-driven devices. According to Counterpoint Research, AI smart glasses accounted for 88 per cent of global shipments in CYH2 2025, highlighting a clear shift away from basic connected wearables. A similar divergence is visible in India as well. CMR notes that while connected glasses still lead in shipment volumes (57 per cent in CY2025), standalone AI smart glasses contributed 84 per cent of the market’s total revenue despite lower unit share. This suggests that while adoption is still building at the lower end, the real value and innovation is already concentrated in AI-first devices.

Concentrated growth Counterpoint Research estimated that global smart glasses shipments grew 139 per cent year-on-year in the second half of 2025, compared to first half of the same year. In India, CMR data shows shipments surged 145 per cent sequentially in H2 2025, signalling a transition from early experimentation to early mainstream adoption. But this growth is not evenly distributed. Counterpoint data shows Meta expanded its global market share to 82 per cent in CYH2 2025, effectively dominating the category at this stage. In India, CMR data shows that Meta accounted for approximately 85 per cent of shipments in CY 2025, driven largely by its Ray-Ban smart glasses portfolio.

This level of concentration is unusual for a category that is still evolving. It suggests that smart glasses are following a different adoption curve, one where early product-market fit and brand positioning are creating outsized advantages. Why AI is becoming the defining layer Smart glasses are increasingly being positioned as edge AI devices — systems that can process and respond to real-world context in real time. According to Citi Research, smart glasses could emerge as one of the fastest-growing AI edge device categories, with shipments projected to grow at over 100 per cent CAGR through 2030, reaching more than 100 million units.

This shift could change how users interact with technology. Currently, most interactions are mediated through smartphones — whether it is accessing apps, consuming content or completing tasks. As smart glasses become more capable, this interaction model could gradually move away from screens toward more ambient, context-aware assistance. This is where Google sees an opportunity, leveraging AI as the primary interface layer. Google’s entry is ecosystem-led Google’s approach to smart glasses seems to be about extending an ecosystem it already controls. At a surface level, the company’s strategy looks similar to Meta’s. Both are working with eyewear brands to solve design and distribution challenges. Meta has partnered with Ray-Ban and Oakley, while Google is working with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

But the distinction lies in how the underlying ecosystem is structured. Google already operates one of the largest device ecosystems globally through Android and Wear OS. That gives it an advantage that goes beyond hardware partnerships. It allows the company to position Android XR not just as a product layer, but as a platform that other manufacturers can build on. This opens up a different scaling model. If multiple OEMs begin developing Android XR-based smart glasses, the category could evolve in a way similar to smartphones — with a shared operating system, multiple hardware partners, and a growing developer ecosystem.

That, in turn, could encourage developers to build native applications and experiences specifically for smart glasses, rather than treating them as extensions of smartphones. Meta, by comparison, has taken a more vertically integrated approach. Its smart glasses are tightly coupled with its own ecosystem — including apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. While this allows for tighter control over the user experience, integration with other devices, particularly smartphones, is still largely limited to app-level interactions. Google’s approach could enable deeper cross-device integration. Given its control over Android, the company can potentially integrate smart glasses more directly with smartphones, tablets and other connected devices — allowing for more seamless handoffs, shared context, and persistent AI interactions across screens.

AI integration: Where the models begin to diverge Another key point of differentiation is how AI is being integrated into these devices. Meta’s smart glasses are powered by Meta AI, but the experience today is still largely anchored within Meta’s own apps and services. Google, on the other hand, is building around Gemini — and more importantly, around agentic workflows that are already extending beyond individual apps. On smartphones, Gemini is beginning to move toward task execution across services — interacting with multiple apps, pulling context from different sources, and completing actions on behalf of the user.

If this same model is extended to smart glasses, it could fundamentally change how the device is used. Instead of acting as a companion interface, the glasses could become a continuous AI layer that operates across devices, services and contexts. More competition? Google and Meta may be the most visible players today, but they are unlikely to be the only ones shaping the category. Reports suggest that Apple is also working on smart glasses, with a potential launch timeline as early as next year. Apple’s approach is expected to focus on tight integration with its existing ecosystem, similar to how it has positioned devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods.

ALSO READ: Apple AI glasses' cameras will recognise hand gestures? Here's what we know At the same time, OpenAI is reportedly exploring multiple AI-first hardware devices, with smart glasses being one of the possible form factors under consideration. What if Google succeeds If Google succeeds in building an Android-like ecosystem for smart glasses, it could accelerate adoption across multiple layers, from hardware availability to developer participation and use-case expansion. But this could also introduce fragmentation. A multi-OEM ecosystem means devices could vary significantly in terms of hardware capabilities, performance, and user experience. Different manufacturers may adopt Android XR at different speeds, customise it in different ways, or prioritise different features based on pricing and target segments.

This can lead to inconsistencies: Not all devices may support the same AI features or capabilities

Software updates could be uneven across brands

Developers may need to optimise apps for multiple configurations

User experience may differ depending on the device and manufacturer At the same time, fragmentation is not entirely negative. It allows for experimentation across price points and use cases, which could help the category mature faster. Some manufacturers may focus on affordability, others on premium design, and some on specialised enterprise or AI-driven use cases. Meta’s advantage Meta’s vertically integrated approach offers a different set of advantages. Because the company controls both hardware and software, it can iterate faster on the core experience without having to account for multiple device configurations or external dependencies.