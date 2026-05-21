Apple Sports debuts in India with live scores and widgets support: Details

At present, Apple Sports does not support games such as cricket.

What is Apple Sports

Apple Sports is a free iPhone app that provides users with real-time sports scores, stats, match updates, and personalised tracking for their favourite teams and leagues. According to Apple, the app is designed with a simple interface that puts live match information front and centre for quick access.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Apple Sports is adding support for tournament tracking, allowing users to follow entire competitions or specific national teams. Users can also receive Live Activities updates on the iPhone lock screen and Apple Watch.

The app also includes a tournament bracket view that helps users track team progression across rounds. Match cards now feature visual team formations for starting lineups, offering tactical insights before games begin. In addition, Apple Sports links directly to the Apple TV app for live match streaming access and Apple News for related editorial coverage.