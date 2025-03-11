WWDC 2025: Apple readies dramatic software overhaul for iPhone, iPad, Mac

By Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. is preparing one of the most dramatic software overhauls in the company’s history, aiming to transform the interface of the iPhone, iPad and Mac for a new generation of users.

The revamp — due later this year — will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent, according to people familiar with the effort. That includes updating the style of icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons.

As part of the push, the company is working to simplify the way users navigate and control their devices, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the project hasn’t been announced. The design is loosely based on the Vision Pro’s software, they said.

Apple is betting that a breakthrough new interface can help spur demand after a sluggish stretch. Its revenue slowed following a pandemic-era surge in technology spending, and growth is only returning gradually. Apple’s iPhone — its biggest moneymaker — suffered a surprise dip in sales during the most recent holiday season.

The changes are coming as part of iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 — code-named “Luck” — and macOS 16, which is dubbed “Cheer.” They go well beyond a new design language and aesthetic tweaks. The software will mark the most significant upgrade to the Mac since the Big Sur operating system in 2020. For the iPhone, it will be the biggest revamp since iOS 7 in 2013.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

The updates are poised to be a highlight at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June — and could help distract from the company’s tumultuous push into artificial intelligence. Last week, Apple indefinitely delayed its AI upgrades for the Siri digital assistant, confirming a Bloomberg News report that the enhancements were in jeopardy.

A key goal of the overhaul is to make Apple’s different operating systems look similar and more consistent. Right now, the applications, icons and window styles vary across macOS, iOS and visionOS. That can make it jarring to hop from one device to another.

Still, Apple is stopping short of merging its operating systems — a step other tech giants have taken. The company believes it can make better Macs and iPads by keeping their operating systems separate. Another benefit for Apple is it encourages consumers to buy both devices, rather than getting by with one.

Apple’s visionOS, meanwhile, was developed for its mixed-reality headset — a device that melds virtual and augmented reality. That product hasn’t sold well since its debut last year, but the software has innovative touches that will ultimately spread to other devices.

VisionOS differs from iOS and macOS in the use of circular app icons, a simplified approach to windows, translucent panels for navigation, and a more prominent use of 3D depth and shadows. But the Vision Pro’s more immersive experience — and use of a hand-gesture interface — means that some elements won’t apply to the 2D world of iOS and macOS.

The upgrade has become a major focus for Apple’s software engineering organization, as well as the user interface team within the company’s larger design group.

Software design is overseen by Alan Dye, a longtime Apple executive who previously held stints at fashion brands. Over a decade ago, he was tapped by design chief Jony Ive to help craft the Apple Watch’s operating system, as well as iOS 7.

With Ive’s departure in 2019, Dye gained in prominence at Apple. He now oversees more than 300 people — a group that determines how software looks and operates and even the sound it makes. Dye reports to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and works alongside Molly Anderson, the executive in charge of industrial and hardware design.

The departure of Ive, a legendary design guru, is still felt at the company. Many designers followed him out the door in recent years, including some that joined his firm, LoveFrom. The design department also has suffered from morale problems, with some employees complaining about heavy-handed management and a seemingly less creative culture.

Creating simple, intuitive interfaces has been a hallmark of Apple for more than four decades — dating back to the Mac. But design innovations also can spark backlash.

The company now has more than 2 billion devices in use around the world, and people rely on them to work, communicate and play. Even when Apple revamped its Photos app last year, legions of users complained. With the entire operating systems changing, the stakes are much higher.