X down for thousands of users in the US and UK, shows Downdetector

Social media platform X was down for thousands of users in the United States and UK on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.
There were more than 23,210 reports of issues with X as of 8:24 am ET (1324 GMT), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
X did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the outage.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 7:48 PM IST