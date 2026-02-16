Monday, February 16, 2026 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
X down for thousands of users in the US and UK, shows Downdetector

x, Twitter

Representative image from file.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

Social media platform X was down for thousands of users in the United States and UK on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.
 
There were more than 23,210 reports of issues with X as of 8:24 am ET (1324 GMT), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
 
X did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the outage.
 
The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.
 

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

