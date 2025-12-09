Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pixel 9 Pro and XL: Google acknowledges display issues, offers free repair

Google has announced repair program and warranty extensions for select Pixel 9 Pro models affected by display and functional issues. Check eligibility here

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has announced a repair program for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, which were launched in 2024. The repair program mainly focuses on display issues that some Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL users may be facing, including a vertical line running from the top of the device to the bottom, or display flicker. Additionally, the company is also offering an extended three-year warranty for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google has shared details about both programs on its support pages. 

Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL free repair program

Google has acknowledged that some Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL units are affected by display-related faults. According to the company, a limited batch of devices may show a vertical line running from the bottom to the top of the screen, or, in the case of the Pixel 9 Pro, display flickering. These issues qualify for an extended repair program.
 
 
Google said the program covers affected units for three years from the original retail purchase date. However, devices with cracked screens, damaged cover glass or liquid exposure may be disqualified. If a phone fails eligibility checks or has out-of-warranty damage, repair charges may apply.

Repairs under the extended program began on December 8, 2025, and will be available through Google walk-in centres, authorised partners, and online repair services. Google said eligible devices will receive a free display replacement, with repaired units covered by a 90-day warranty.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold extended warranty program

Google has also announced an extended warranty program for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, offering three years of coverage from the original retail purchase date. Unlike the Pixel 9 Pro series repair program, Google has not specified which defects are included in this. It has only stated that a subset of units may experience functional issues.
 
Eligibility conditions remain similar: devices with cracked screens, damaged cover glass or signs of liquid intrusion may be excluded. If a unit does not meet program requirements or has unrelated out-of-warranty damage, standard repair or replacement fees may apply. Other faults may still fall under Google’s regular limited warranty.
Google said eligible Pixel 9 Pro Fold owners may receive a free device replacement. Replacements will be available through online channels, Google Stores, or authorised service centres, depending on the region.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

