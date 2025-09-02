Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery launched at Rs 20,999 onwards: Check specs

Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery launched at Rs 20,999 onwards: Check specs

Realme 15T smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chip, and packs a 7,000mAh battery supported by 60W wired fast charging

Realme 15T launch date in india specs price

Realme 15T

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Expanding its number series in India, China’s Realme on September 2 launched the Realme 15T smartphone. Starting at Rs 20,999, the Realme 15T smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max and a 7,000mAh battery. The company said that the smartphone offers several AI-powered tools, such as AI Edit Genie for picture editing, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, smart image matting, and a range of soft light filters. 

Realme 15T: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 1286GB storage: Rs 20,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999
  • Colours: Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium.

Realme 15T: Availability and offers

The Realme 15T is available for pre-booking between September 2 to September 5 on company’s official website, ecommerece platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores. The smartphone will be available for purchase from September 6. 
 

Offers at retail stores

  • Credit Card equated monthly interest (EMI): Rs 2,000 instant discount
  • Bank offer: Rs 1,000 off
  • No-cost EMI: Up to 10 months
  • Bundle: Complimentary Realme Buds T01 on pre-booking orders.

Flipkart offer

  • Bank offers up to Rs 2000; or 
  • Exchange Offer up to Rs 4,000 + No-cost-EMI of 6 Months
  • Rs 2,000 Bank Offer; or
  • Rs 5,000 Exchange Offer + No-cost-EMI of 9 Months

Realme 15T: Details

Realme 15T smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max. The smartphone sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, rated for 4,000 nits of brightness by the company. The smartphone is 7.79mm thick and weighs 181g. The smartphone features a textured matte 4R design.

Also Read

Realme 15T

Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery to launch on September 2: Expected specs

Realme Concept Phones

Realme previews concept phones with 15000 mAh battery, built-in cooling fan

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 series with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, offers

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 series set to launch on August 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Realme P4 series smartphones

Realme P4 series with AI gaming features launching Aug 20: What to expect

 
For imaging, it sports a 50MP main sensor coupled with a secondary camera. At the front, there is a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone also offers several AI-powered tools, such as AI Edit Genie for picture editing, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, AI beautification, smart image matting, and a range of soft light filters.
 
The Realme 15T packs a 7,000mAh battery, supported by 60W fast wired charging. There is support for 10W reverse charging, too.
 
The Realme 15T smartphone is IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated to offer protection against water, dust, and spills.

Realme 15T: Specifications

  • Display: 6.57-inch  AMOLED, 4000nits of brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Max
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + secondary camera
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, 10W reverse charging
  • OS: Android 15
  • Protection: IP66, IP68, and IP69
  • Weight: 181g

More From This Section

Motorola unveils Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop's Swarovski edition: Price, offers

Motorola unveils Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop's Swarovski edition: Price, offers

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched with 5000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Acer TravelLite Essential series

Acer debuts TravelLite Essential laptops in India at Rs 32,999 onwards

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus reveals Pad 3 pricing, offers ahead of sale on September 5: Details

Samsung Galaxy Book5

Samsung launches Galaxy Book5 in India with Galaxy AI feature: Price, specs

Topics : Realme Tech News Realme India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon