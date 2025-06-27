Friday, June 27, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 27 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 27 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for June 27. Below is a detailed guide outlining the steps to redeem those codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 27, giving players a chance to unlock free in-game rewards. These can range from unique outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and limited-time power-ups.
 
Since the codes come with a short validity window and a limited number of redemptions, players are advised to use them as soon as possible.
 
Below is a rundown of active codes along with simple steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by Economic Times, active redeem codes for June 27 are:
 
  • FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6
  • T6JU-8C1R-FB90
  • N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA
  • PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS
  • 0OIK-7YTG-BNVC
  • E45R-TGBN-MKJH
  • ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH
  • VCS9-8QWR-TYUI
  • GHJK-7YUI-REWD
  • BNMK-LP0O-IUYT
  • FBNJ-7YHG-REWA
  • ASZX-PLMN-KIUY
  • TGBV-CDE3-WASX
  • LKJH-GFDS-MNVC
  • IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ
  • QWER-TYUI-PLMN
  • MNBV-CXZL-KJHG
  • ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK
  • RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ
  • YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ
  • HJGF-DERT-WQAZ
  • KLOP-MNBG-HYTR
  • XCVB-NMAS-QWER

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, rewards are directly delivered to the player's in-game mailbox. In-game currency like gold or diamonds is credited instantly.
 
Players can unlock a range of items using these codes, such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements.
 
Each code is limited to 500 uses per day and is only valid for 12 hours, so it’s best to redeem them quickly.

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

