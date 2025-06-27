Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Phone 3 to get 50MP 'periscope' telephoto, design teased: Details

Nothing Phone 3 to get 50MP 'periscope' telephoto, design teased: Details

Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch on July 1 at the company's "Come to Play" event in London. Nothing will also launch its first over-ear headphones, dubbed Nothing Headphone 1

Nothing Phone 3's 50MP telephoto camera
Nothing Phone 3's 50MP telephoto camera
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company shared an image of the phone’s actual camera island alongside samples clicked using the new telephoto sensor.
 
Shortly after the official reveal, images of the Phone 3’s back panel reportedly surfaced online. According to a report by 9To5Google, the photos show an asymmetric triple camera arrangement with each sensor housed in a distinct module. The images also confirm the presence of the new dot-matrix-style “Glyph Matrix” display located at the top-right corner of the rear panel in a circular layout.
The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch at the company’s “Come to Play” event on July 1, where it will also unveil its first over-ear headphones, dubbed Nothing Headphone 1.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

Nothing has already confirmed several key features ahead of launch. The Phone 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, promising improved performance and better on-device AI capabilities. It will also be the brand’s longest-supported smartphone to date, with Nothing pledging five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.
 
Design-wise, the Nothing Phone 3 will debut the new “Glyph Matrix” lighting system, replacing the traditional Glyph Interface found on earlier models. This new dot-matrix LED panel, placed near the rear camera array, could offer expanded functionality such as custom animations and interactive features like mini games.
Earlier this week, The Tech Outlook reported that the Phone 3 appeared on the US FCC certification database, revealing that it may pack a 5,150mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging. The listing also suggested that the device will support Wi-Fi 6E with triple-band connectivity.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: Triple camera set up with 50MP primary, 50 MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 32MP 
  • Battery: 5150mAh
  • Charging: 65W wired, 20W wireless

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 27 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Meta recruits leading OpenAI researcher Trapit Bansal for AI reasoning lab

Elon Musk bans hashtags from ads on X, calls them 'esthetic nightmare'

Tech wrap June 26: Sony Bravia 5, WhatsApp AI summaries, ASUS Chromebook

Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs may soon get native Discord app

Topics :NothingsmartphonesIndian smartphone market

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story