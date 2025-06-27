British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company shared an image of the phone’s actual camera island alongside samples clicked using the new telephoto sensor.

Shortly after the official reveal, images of the Phone 3’s back panel reportedly surfaced online. According to a report by 9To5Google, the photos show an asymmetric triple camera arrangement with each sensor housed in a distinct module. The images also confirm the presence of the new dot-matrix-style “Glyph Matrix” display located at the top-right corner of the rear panel in a circular layout.

ALSO READ: OPPO Reno 14 series launching on July 3, camera specs revealed: Details The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch at the company’s “Come to Play” event on July 1, where it will also unveil its first over-ear headphones, dubbed Nothing Headphone 1. Nothing Phone 3: What to expect Nothing has already confirmed several key features ahead of launch. The Phone 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, promising improved performance and better on-device AI capabilities. It will also be the brand’s longest-supported smartphone to date, with Nothing pledging five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.

Design-wise, the Nothing Phone 3 will debut the new “Glyph Matrix” lighting system, replacing the traditional Glyph Interface found on earlier models. This new dot-matrix LED panel, placed near the rear camera array, could offer expanded functionality such as custom animations and interactive features like mini games. ALSO READ: Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV launched with PS5-focused features: Price, specs Earlier this week, The Tech Outlook reported that the Phone 3 appeared on the US FCC certification database, revealing that it may pack a 5,150mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging. The listing also suggested that the device will support Wi-Fi 6E with triple-band connectivity.