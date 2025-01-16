Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 to offer bigger battery, ultra-wide camera, more: Report

Despite a bigger battery, the Mix Flip 2 flip-style foldable is expected to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor

Xiaomi Mix Flip
Xiaomi Mix Flip
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
China's Xiaomi is reportedly working on the successor of its maiden flip-style foldable Mix Flip smartphone. According to a report by GSMArena, Xiaomi has started work on the Mix Flip 2, which is expected to bring improved ergonomics and a bigger battery, while changing the camera set-up. The report also stated that the company is planning to launch the device earlier than anticipated.
 
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2: What to expect
 
As per the report, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will feature a battery with a 5600 to 5700mAh capacity. This is a big improvement over the original Mix Flip, which comes equipped with a 4,780mAh battery. The report also stated that despite a bigger battery, the second-generation flip-style foldable will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor.
 
As for the camera, Xiaomi is expected to stick to a dual rear camera set-up, but could replace the telephoto camera with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor on the new model. This will be paired with a 50MP primary camera sensor. The main foldable display of the smartphone is expected to be a 6.85-inch OLED panel of 1.5K resolution, while the cover display will remain similar in size to the original model.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is expected to come with an IPX8 rating for water resistance and will likely support wireless charging functionality, unlike the predecessor.
 
Xiaomi Mix Flip specifications
  • Main Display: 6.86-inch LTPO, 1.5K resolution 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits brightness
  • Cover Display: 4-inch LTPO, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14
  • Battery: 4,780mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired
Topics :XiaomiFoldable devicesChinese smartphones

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

