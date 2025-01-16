Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 to offer bigger battery, ultra-wide camera, more: Report

China's Xiaomi is reportedly working on the successor of its maiden flip-style foldable Mix Flip smartphone. According to a report by GSMArena, Xiaomi has started work on the Mix Flip 2, which is expected to bring improved ergonomics and a bigger battery, while changing the camera set-up. The report also stated that the company is planning to launch the device earlier than anticipated.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2: What to expect

As per the report, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will feature a battery with a 5600 to 5700mAh capacity. This is a big improvement over the original Mix Flip, which comes equipped with a 4,780mAh battery. The report also stated that despite a bigger battery, the second-generation flip-style foldable will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

As for the camera, Xiaomi is expected to stick to a dual rear camera set-up, but could replace the telephoto camera with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor on the new model. This will be paired with a 50MP primary camera sensor. The main foldable display of the smartphone is expected to be a 6.85-inch OLED panel of 1.5K resolution, while the cover display will remain similar in size to the original model.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is expected to come with an IPX8 rating for water resistance and will likely support wireless charging functionality, unlike the predecessor.

