Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme 14 Pro series launching on Jan 16: Where to watch, what to expect

Realme 14 Pro series launching on Jan 16: Where to watch, what to expect

Realme 14 Pro series smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip and feature a unique temperature-responsive design

Realme 14 Pro series 5G
Realme 14 Pro series 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch its 14 Pro series 5G smartphones in India on January 16. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, the Realme 14 Pro series encompasses Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G smartphones. The company also said that the series introduces a unique temperature-responsive design, co-created with Denmark-based design studio Valeur Designers. The smartphones will be accompanied by new Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC.   
 
Realme 14 Pro series 5G: Launch details
 
The launch event for the Realme 14 Pro 5G series smartphones will kick off at 12 PM IST on January 16. The event will be livestreamed on Realme India's official YouTube channel. You can also watch the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.   
 
Realme 14 Pro series 5G: What to expect
 
In a run-up to the launch, Realme has confirmed that the upcoming 14 Pro series 5G smartphones will offer a unique pearl design at the back. Additionally, the smartphones will also be offered in new India-inspired Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink colourways.   
 
The Realme 14 Pro Plus is confirmed to sport a quad-curved display with symmetrical bezels, while the 14 Pro will feature a curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has also been revealed that the 14 Pro Plus will include a triple-reflection periscope telephoto camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Additionally, the device will feature a 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front-facing autofocus camera. A unique "MagicGlow Triple Flash system" positioned near the camera module will allow customisation of brightness and colour temperature.   
 
The smartphones will include AI-driven imaging features like the AI Ultra Clarity mode, which improves the quality of low-resolution images, and the AI HyperRAW algorithm for enhanced HDR processing. Another feature, AI Snap Mode, will help capture fast-moving subjects with precision.

Also Read

Realme 14 Pro series 5G launching on Jan 16 in India-inspired colourways

Tech wrap Jan 2: LG Gram laptops, Samsung Good Lock, Realme 14 Pro series

Realme 14 Pro series camera features revealed: Expected specs, more details

Tech wrap Dec 18: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Realme 14x 5G, JioTag Go, more

Realme 14x 5G with IP69 protection launched: Check price, specs, and more

 
Realme 14 Pro series 5G: Expected specifications
 
Realme 14 Pro Plus-
  • Display: 6.74 inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
Realme 14 Pro-
  • Display: 6.74 inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired
Realme 14 Pro series 5G: Launch Livestream
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple Q4 iPhone shipments in China drop 25% as Huawei closes in: Canalys

Premium

Budget 2025: Tax sops, investments in new tech on Indian startups wishlist

Tech wrap Jan 15: Samsung Galaxy AI, WhatsApp new features, ChatGPT Tasks

Premium

Genome India Project: A milestone towards precision medicine and treatment

Apple may go with new look, more health features for 2025 Watch SE: Report

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaChinese smartphonesTechnology

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story