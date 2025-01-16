Realme 14 Pro series launching on Jan 16: Where to watch, what to expect

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch its 14 Pro series 5G smartphones in India on January 16. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, the Realme 14 Pro series encompasses Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G smartphones. The company also said that the series introduces a unique temperature-responsive design, co-created with Denmark-based design studio Valeur Designers. The smartphones will be accompanied by new Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC.

Realme 14 Pro series 5G: Launch details

The launch event for the Realme 14 Pro 5G series smartphones will kick off at 12 PM IST on January 16. The event will be livestreamed on Realme India's official YouTube channel. You can also watch the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Realme 14 Pro series 5G: What to expect

In a run-up to the launch, Realme has confirmed that the upcoming 14 Pro series 5G smartphones will offer a unique pearl design at the back. Additionally, the smartphones will also be offered in new India-inspired Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink colourways.

The Realme 14 Pro Plus is confirmed to sport a quad-curved display with symmetrical bezels, while the 14 Pro will feature a curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has also been revealed that the 14 Pro Plus will include a triple-reflection periscope telephoto camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Additionally, the device will feature a 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front-facing autofocus camera. A unique "MagicGlow Triple Flash system" positioned near the camera module will allow customisation of brightness and colour temperature.

The smartphones will include AI-driven imaging features like the AI Ultra Clarity mode, which improves the quality of low-resolution images, and the AI HyperRAW algorithm for enhanced HDR processing. Another feature, AI Snap Mode, will help capture fast-moving subjects with precision.

Realme 14 Pro series 5G: Expected specifications

Realme 14 Pro Plus-

Display: 6.74 inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50 MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Realme 14 Pro-

Display: 6.74 inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 67W wired

Realme 14 Pro series 5G: Launch Livestream