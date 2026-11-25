Major smartphone manufacturers, including Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and Vivo, have lowered their smartphone shipment targets for 2027 as rising memory chip costs and supply constraints weigh on the industry, Chinese publication Jiemian News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the forecast for smartphone shipments in 2026 has also been revised from a decline of around 3 per cent at the beginning of the year to an estimated contraction of approximately 14 per cent.

Citing supply chain sources, the report said Xiaomi has lowered its 2027 smartphone shipment target to around 90 million units from approximately 120 million in 2026, a decline of 25 per cent. Lenovo, primarily through its Motorola business, has cut its target by 20 per cent to around 40 million units from 50 million.

Among global manufacturers, Apple has lowered its target to approximately 220 million units from 233 million in 2026, a reduction of 5.6 per cent. Samsung has cut its target by 9.5 per cent to 210 million units from 232 million. Oppo has reduced its target to 90 million units from 105 million, a decline of 14 per cent, while Vivo has made a sharper cut of 29 per cent to 60 million units from 85 million. Transsion has lowered its target by 12 per cent to 58 million units from 66 million. Huawei, meanwhile, has reduced its 2027 target to fewer than 50 million units, down at least 16 per cent from approximately 60 million in 2026.

Honor bucks the trend According to the report, Honor is the only leading smartphone manufacturer that has retained its shipment target, keeping it at approximately 50 million units for 2027, unchanged from 2026. The report said that the company has performed strongly in the Chinese market. Following the launch of the Honor 700 series on November 23, the company's chief executive officer Li Jian said mid-range smartphones were facing even greater cost pressures than flagship devices. "While others are retreating, Honor is determined to move forward," Li was quoted as saying. Memory chip prices drive target cuts The pressure on smartphone manufacturers stems largely from rising memory chip prices, as demand from artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, particularly servers, competes for limited supply.

According to Counterpoint Research, the market was witnessing a price-driven supercycle rather than one driven by shipment growth, and buyers were increasingly competing to secure supplies rather than focusing on prices. Its global memory market tracking report released earlier this month said Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) market revenue in the third quarter of 2026 rose 369 per cent year-on-year to nearly $200 billion. DRAM is the memory used to run applications and perform multiple tasks. The rise of agentic AI is driving unprecedented demand for conventional DRAM, putting pressure on the consumer electronics market, it said. The average selling price of DRAM reached $1.9 per Gb. Samsung has maintained its lead at 38 per cent market share in DRAM.

According to MS Hwang, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, "Memory prices should stay strong next year. High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) prices, which lagged commodity DRAM this year, are now catching up. Long-term agreements (LTAs) are supporting prices, and supply will stay tight because major new fabs will not start production until 2028. LTA terms may cause results to differ between suppliers in the short term, but over time they should all follow the same upward trend." Smartphone manufacturers have already adjusted their shipment expectations several times during 2026 as memory prices climbed. At the beginning of the year, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Transsion collectively reduced their smartphone orders in response to rising storage costs. Xiaomi subsequently lowered its shipment target to fewer than 100 million units midway through the year. However, in July, after assessing that the storage market was likely to peak, it replenished orders for lower-end models and raised its target to 110 million units.