Year-ender 2025: Handheld consoles to AI glasses, top 5 unique tech gadgets

As 2025 comes to an end, a few standout gadgets have earned attention not just for their features, but for introducing ideas the market had not seen before. From a handheld console that brings a full Xbox-style interface to a portable device, to ultra-thin flagship smartphones that push design boundaries, to the first open-ear earbuds with active noise cancellation, this year delivered products that redefined what their categories could be. Even everyday accessories evolved, smart bedside displays became more versatile, and AI-powered glasses brought hands-free assistance into the mainstream. The below mentioned five devices did not just improve on what existed; they introduced experiences that felt genuinely new. Here are the top unique tech gadgets that shaped 2025.

ROG Xbox Ally The ROG Xbox Ally stands out because it combines features that normally don’t coexist in one device. Most handhelds are either console-like or PC-like, but the Ally blends both. It runs a new Xbox interface on top of Windows 11, giving it the simplicity of a console with the openness of a PC, a combination uncommon in the handheld space. The new “Xbox full-screen experience” optimises the UI specifically for handheld use by reducing background processes and improving efficiency. No other Windows handheld currently offers an Xbox-native full-screen interface in this manner. iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge

Apple’s iPhone Air and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge mark a new wave of design-first flagships in 2025. The Apple iPhone Air, powered by the A19 Pro chip, delivers Pro-grade performance in a slim profile. Samsung counters with the Galaxy S25 Edge, its slimmest smartphone yet, launched earlier this year. Apple’s iPhone Air measures just 5.6mm thick and weighs 165g. The Galaxy S25 Edge is slightly thicker at 5.8mm but lighter at 163g. Apple’s ultra-thin iPhone Air and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge stand out as two of the most unique smartphones of 2025, pushing the industry into a new era of design-first flagships. Both devices prove that ultra-slim phones no longer need to compromise on power: the iPhone Air packs the A19 Pro chip into a 5.6mm frame, while Samsung’s S25 Edge is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip offering top-tier performance in its slimmest 5.8mm design yet. Their focus on thinness, without cutting back on premium specs, makes them rare in today’s market and sets a new benchmark for what thin, high-performance smartphones can be.

The iPhone Air features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2736 × 1260 resolution, 120Hz ProMotion, HDR support, an always-on mode, and 3000 nits peak outdoor brightness. Whereas the Samsung offers a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with QHD+ resolution. Its adaptive refresh rate ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz, backed by Vision Booster and Adaptive Color Tone for better visibility across lighting conditions. Storage on the iPhone Air is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options, with its performance anchored by Apple’s tight hardware–software optimisation that allows it to run smoothly even without large RAM figures. Samsung, on the other hand, equips the S25 Edge with a default 12GB RAM setup alongside 256GB or 512GB storage, relying on higher memory capacity to deliver consistently fast multitasking and overall performance.

What makes them truly unique is how they reinterpret the ultra-thin smartphone concept in completely different ways. Apple delivers a design-first device powered by optimisation and intelligence, while Samsung pushes hardware, visuals and AI versatility, resulting in two of the most standout smartphones of the year. AirPods 4 with ANC Apple’s AirPods 4 ANC are unique because they bring active noise cancellation to an open-ear design, something no other brand has managed so far. ANC has always relied on the seal of in-ear tips, but Apple combines upgraded microphones, computational audio and the H2 chip to cancel noise without blocking the ear canal. This makes them the first earbuds to offer real noise reduction while still feeling light, breathable and open.

What further sets them apart is how they balance awareness and control. Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode and Conversation Awareness allow users to stay alert to their surroundings, while spatial audio, improved call clarity and intuitive stem controls add to the premium feel. Even with limitations like sound leakage and average battery life, the AirPods 4 ANC remain unmatched for delivering a feature traditionally impossible in this form factor, making them one of the most innovative audio products of the year. Amazon Echo Spot The Amazon Echo Spot blends a smart speaker and compact display into one streamlined device, making it a practical addition to any bedside setup. Its circular screen shows essentials like the time, weather, and music playback, while Alexa handles alarms, reminders, smart-home controls, and quick queries through simple voice commands. The interface supports easy swipes and taps, letting users switch clock faces or check updates without needing their phone.

With a front-facing speaker, the Echo Spot also works as a capable alarm clock and casual music companion, offering clear audio despite its small footprint. Its design keeps things minimal and uncluttered, making it ideal for nightstands or compact spaces. By combining visual feedback with Alexa’s hands-free convenience, the Echo Spot stands out as a versatile, everyday smart accessory. What makes it unique: Circular display: The round screen isn’t common in smart speakers and gives it a more natural, bedside-clock look.

Compact, space-friendly design: It fits tight spaces without looking bulky

Dual interaction system: You get both voice control through Alexa and quick touch gestures, offering flexibility.

Visual feedback at a glance: Time, weather, and notifications appear instantly without needing your phone.

Front-facing speaker: Despite its size, it delivers clear sound for alarms and light music listening.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses Among this year’s standout gadgets, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses easily rank as one of the most unique, not just for their design, but for the level of intelligence packed into a pair of everyday eyewear. They remain the only major smartglasses available in India, delivering a hands-free smart experience that no other wearable currently matches. In 2025, they pushed AI eyewear forward with features like context-aware visual assistance, where Meta AI can identify objects, offer suggestions such as food pairings and hold natural, back-and-forth conversations without requiring a repeated wake phrase. Music control also expanded, with support for Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and Shazam, along with instant recognition through commands like “Hey Meta, what’s the name of this song?”