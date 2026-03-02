YouTube experiments with AI remix tools for Shorts: Here's what's new

YouTube is testing new AI-powered tools for Shorts that will allow creators to remix videos in different ways. According to a Google support page, the company has introduced two new options: “Add object” and “Reimagine” within the Shorts Remix menu. These features are currently being tested with a small group of creators and are limited to English-language users for now. The tools use AI to help transform or enhance Shorts without requiring creators to film entirely new content.

YouTube Shorts: New AI options in theRemix menu

When a creator taps the Remix button on an eligible Short, they may see one of the two new options. The first feature, Add object, allows creators to insert items into a scene from the original Short. This works for clips of up to eight seconds. Users can either choose from suggested prompts or enter their own custom prompts to generate the object they want to add. YouTube said that the idea is to let creators modify a scene without re-shooting the entire video.