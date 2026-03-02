Google scaling back Pixel Studio tools, redirecting users to Gemini: Report

Google is reportedly beginning to wind down the Pixel Studio app on its Pixel smartphones. According to a report by 9To5Google, the app is gradually losing its generative AI features as Google shifts its focus to other image-generation and editing tools within Gemini, Google Photos and Google Messages. Pixel Studio was introduced in 2024 alongside the Pixel 9 series as part of Google’s broader push into on-device AI experiences.

Pixel Studio update: What’s changing

Pixel Studio debuted with the Pixel 9, along with other new apps like Screenshots and Weather. It replaced the older Markup tool and brought a Material 3 Expressive design along with AI-powered editing features. Users could generate images using text prompts, create stickers and remove parts of an image with generative AI.

ALSO READ: Apple's week-long launch marathon kicks off today, iPhone 17e expected However, 9To5Google reported that a new update (version 2.2.001.864530193.00), currently rolling out to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series, starts scaling back these capabilities. After installing the update, users will no longer see the prompt-based editing tools. The app now focuses only on basic editing functions such as cropping, drawing, highlighting and adding text. It continues to serve as a simple image editor, often used for editing screenshots, but without its earlier AI-powered tools.

Generative features to shift to Gemini

While the basic editor will remain available, Google reportedly plans to remove the prompt-based image generation and sticker creation features entirely in the future. The report mentioned that “Google will redirect Pixel Studio users to Nano Banana in Gemini while offering an easy export tool for all your creations.” According to the report, Google also clarified that all Pixel Studio-powered integrations will continue to work as expected on existing devices during this period.

Instead of continuing with Pixel Studio as a standalone AI image tool, Google appears to be consolidating its generative features. The company is reportedly focusing on tools like Remix in Google Messages and various AI-powered editing options in Google Photos. Meanwhile, Nano Banana 2 was introduced within the Gemini app, positioning it as the new hub for image generation features previously available in Pixel Studio.