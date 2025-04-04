Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon to rival Starlink with its own satellite constellation: Details

Amazon to rival Starlink with its own satellite constellation: Details

Amazon has said that it will begin offering high-speed and low-latency internet services by the end of this year

Amazon Project Kuiper

Amazon Project Kuiper

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon is set to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink as it plans to launch the first batch of 27 Project Kuiper space internet satellites by next week. Amazon has secured 80 such launch missions, each aiming to deliver dozens of satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO). These satellites together would form a constellation to rival Starlink. According to the company, it will begin offering high-speed and low-latency internet services by the end of this year.
 
Amazon’s KA-01 mission satellites — short for Kuiper Atlas 1 — will be launching on an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance on April 9. After successful launches, Amazon plans on offering Starlink-like devices to consumers for internet services.
 
 
Back in 2023, Amazon said that the smallest dish, a seven-inch square design weighing just one pound, would be capable of offering speeds up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps), positioning it as a strong competitor against Starlink Mini. On the other hand, it would also be offering a larger dish for homes and businesses, capable of offering up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) speeds.  ALSO READ | Starlink to debut in India soon: All we know about Musk's satcom service
 

How are LEO systems different from terrestrial networks and traditional satellite services?

 
Low Earth Orbit (LEO) refers to the region of space where satellites orbit relatively close to Earth's surface, typically at heights below 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles). LEO satellite networks differ significantly from both terrestrial networks and traditional satellite systems. 

Also Read

tiktok

TikTok sale: As April 5 deadline nears, White House close to approving deal

tiktok

Amazon submits bid to White House for buying TikTok as sale deadline nears

Amazon Nova Act

Amazon unveils new AI model for automating online shopping, web search

Jeff Bezos, Bezos

Venice to host Jeff Bezos wedding, denies reports of major city disruptions

Amazon

BIS intensifies crackdowns e-comm warehouses, seizes substandard products

  Unlike terrestrial networks, which rely on ground-based infrastructure such as fibre optics and cellular towers—mainly concentrated in populated areas—LEO satellites provide coverage from space, making the network accessible in remote or underserved areas.
 
Compared to traditional satellite networks that operate in geostationary orbit, LEO satellites offer much lower delay due to their closer position. While geostationary satellites cover a wider area with fewer units, they suffer from higher signal delay, making real-time communication less efficient. In contrast, LEO systems require a constellation of satellites to ensure global coverage but provide faster, more responsive connectivity.
 

More From This Section

Microsoft, Microsoft corp, Windows, Bill gates

Windows 11 could soon get macOS-like resizable taskbar icons: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung's latest patent reveals four-fold smartphone design: Check details

Apple AirTag (Image: Air India)

Air India partners with Apple to enable AirTag-based lost baggage tracking

iOS 18

iPhone's Photos app gets new features with iOS 18.4 update: What's new

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 10 may get big camera revamp, tweaks on Pros: What to expect

Topics : Elon Musk Amazon Satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon