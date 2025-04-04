Windows 11 could soon get macOS-like resizable taskbar icons: Check details

Microsoft is reportedly planning to change the size of taskbar icons in Windows 11 . According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft is testing resizable taskbar icons on Windows 11, which would be able to shrink as users continue to open more apps or remain at a smaller size permanently. These new trials are reportedly available under the latest Insider Preview Beta. This function is quite similar to macOS, where users have seen icons on the dock getting smaller as they open more applications or minimise more windows.

ALSO READ | Air India partners with Apple to enable AirTag-based lost baggage tracking The report stated that for users in the beta programme, they can choose between various options under Show smaller taskbar buttons by going to Taskbar settings and then clicking on Taskbar behaviours. The options that users can choose from are - Always, Never, or When taskbar is full.

If someone chooses the third option, then it will scale down icons so that they all fit and are not hidden in the second menu.

According to the report, the latest update also includes changes to the Start menu. The new layout is reportedly larger and offers users the option to hide the recommended recent apps section, allowing for a full view of all installed applications on the same screen.

Microsoft has also reportedly acknowledged that users installing this Insider Build may temporarily lose access to the battery charge status icons that were introduced earlier in January. However, according to the report, the company has said that these icons will return in a future update for Insider users.