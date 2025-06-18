YouTube Music: How to share lyrics
- Open the ‘Now Playing’ screen while listening to a song.
- Navigate to the ‘Lyrics’ tab.
- Tap the new ‘Share’ floating action button located at the bottom of the screen.
- This will open the “Select lyrics” interface, where you can highlight up to five lines from the song’s lyrics.
- If you attempt to select more than five lines, your selection will reset.
- After making your selection, tap “Next” to proceed to the customisation screen.
- Now, you can choose from ten different background styles.
- The first option automatically matches the background of the ‘Now Playing’ screen.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app