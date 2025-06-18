YouTube Music has reportedly started rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on both Android and iOS platforms. According to a report by 9to5Google, this feature will allow users to highlight and share up to five lines of lyrics from a song in a visually styled format. The feature is available to both free and Premium members. The update is part of the latest version of YouTube Music and is designed to enhance user engagement and social sharing within the app.

YouTube Music: How to share lyrics Open the ‘Now Playing’ screen while listening to a song.

Navigate to the ‘Lyrics’ tab.

Tap the new ‘Share’ floating action button located at the bottom of the screen.

This will open the “Select lyrics” interface, where you can highlight up to five lines from the song’s lyrics.

If you attempt to select more than five lines, your selection will reset.

After making your selection, tap “Next” to proceed to the customisation screen.

Now, you can choose from ten different background styles.

The first option automatically matches the background of the ‘Now Playing’ screen. After customising, users can choose to “Save image” to their device or “Share with other apps” directly – making it easy to post lyrics to social media platforms like Instagram Stories or WhatsApp.