Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the V60 5G in India, starting at Rs 36,999. The smartphone features Zeiss co-engineered cameras, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and Google Gemini AI integration. It also offers an India-exclusive Wedding vlog mode and AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 for enhanced night photography.
Vivo V60: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 36,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 38,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 40,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 45,999
- Colours: Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, Mist Gray
Availability and offers
The Vivo V60 is available for pre-booking and will go on sale from August 19.
Introductory offers:
- Discount up to Rs 3,700 on select cards
- Exchange bonus up to Rs 4,600
- One-year extended warranty
- No-cost EMI for up to six months
Vivo V60: Details
The Vivo V60 sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2392 × 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
On the camera front, it features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS supporting 10x zoom. The 50MP front camera supports 4K video recording. All cameras are co-engineered with Zeiss.
Photography enhancements include AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 for improved night portraits and the Vivo X Wedding vLog feature for one-tap social media-ready videos.
The phone houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. Vivo claims up to nine hours of navigation or 22 hours of YouTube playback. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, featuring AI tools such as AI Four Season Portrait, AI Magic Move, and AI Reflection Removal.
With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the V60 also includes an underwater photography mode.
Vivo V60: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 5000 nits peak brightness, 2392 × 1080 resolution
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR4X)
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX766) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6,500mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
- Durability: IP68, IP69
- Weight: 192g (Mist Gray), 200g (Auspicious Gold), 201g (Moonlit Blue)