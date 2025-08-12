iOS 26 update: AirPods may get Samsung-like feature from Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Apple is preparing to bring ‘Live Translation’ to AirPods for real-world conversations, according to 9To5Mac. The iOS 26 developer beta 6 reveals that a double-press gesture on both AirPods stems will launch the Translate app, enabling instant in-person translations while wearing compatible AirPods.

Apple first introduced Live Translation at WWDC25 for FaceTime, Phone calls, and Messages. At the time, the company did not mention extending it to in-person conversations.

The feature seems inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which boasts real-time translation through the "Interpreter" feature, powered by Galaxy AI. This allows users to understand conversations in different languages by receiving translated audio through the earbuds and a text transcript on their Samsung phone.

ALSO READ: Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details AirPods’ real-world live translation: What to expect The feature is reportedly intended for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and AirPods (4th generation), which have the hardware to deliver the processing speed and audio quality required for low-latency translations. Older AirPods models may not support it. The double-press gesture is expected to offer a quick and intuitive way to activate translation mode, helping users engage in multilingual conversations without reaching for their iPhone. This could be particularly useful for travellers, expatriates, and those navigating cross-language interactions in real time.

A demonstration image shows text in multiple languages, including English, Portuguese, French, and German, within the Translate app, indicating multilingual support at launch. Processing is likely to occur on an iPhone, aligning with the Apple Intelligence hardware requirements used for other Live Translation tools. ALSO READ: BGMI drops August 12 redeem codes with 'Circus Trainer Set' reward on offer Live Translation: Current availability Messages: Supports Chinese (Simplified), English (UK, US), French (France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain) when Apple Intelligence is enabled on compatible iPhone, iPad, or Mac devices, as well as Apple Watch Series 9 and later or Apple Watch Ultra 2 paired with an Apple Intelligence–enabled iPhone.