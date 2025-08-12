Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details

Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details

Vivo V60 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, Zeiss telephoto camera, 6,500mAh battery, and IP68/69 rating launches in India on Aug 12. Event to stream live on YouTube at 12 pm

Vivo V60 5G
Vivo V60 5G
Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Vivo will launch its V60 smartphone in India on August 12. The company has confirmed several details, including the processor, camera, and design, ahead of the event. The device will feature an India-exclusive Wedding vLog mode and will integrate Google Gemini AI tools. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and comes with a 50MP Zeiss Super Telephoto Camera supporting 10x Telephoto Stage Portrait.

Vivo V60 launch: When and where to watch

  • Date: August 12, 2025
  • Time: 12 pm
The launch will be livestreamed on Vivo’s official YouTube channel. Viewers can join the stream in real time or watch the recording later. 

Vivo V60 5G: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed that the V60 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 10x zoom support, a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.
 
The design takes cues from the Vivo X200 FE, featuring a quad-curved display, ultra-slim body, and a pill-shaped rear camera module with Vivo’s signature Aura Light system.
 
The device houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and is rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance. It will be available in Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold colour options. 
 
According to The Mint, the phone will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,600 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It will run FunTouchOS 15 based on Android 15 and will support Google Gemini features such as Gemini Live, AI Captions, and AI Smart Call Assistant.
 
Vivo V60 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR+ support, 1,600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (OIS)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • OS: FunTouchOS 15 (Android 15)
  • Protection: IP68/69
Vivo V60 launch livestream 
 

Topics :VivoChinese smartphonessmartphone useTechnology

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

