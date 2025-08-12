Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details

Vivo will launch its V60 smartphone in India on August 12 . The company has confirmed several details, including the processor, camera, and design, ahead of the event. The device will feature an India-exclusive Wedding vLog mode and will integrate Google Gemini AI tools. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and comes with a 50MP Zeiss Super Telephoto Camera supporting 10x Telephoto Stage Portrait.

Vivo V60 launch: When and where to watch

Date: August 12, 2025

Time: 12 pm

The launch will be livestreamed on Vivo’s official YouTube channel. Viewers can join the stream in real time or watch the recording later.

ALSO READ: Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude gets memory feature to recall past chats Vivo V60 5G: What to expect Vivo has confirmed that the V60 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 10x zoom support, a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The design takes cues from the Vivo X200 FE, featuring a quad-curved display, ultra-slim body, and a pill-shaped rear camera module with Vivo’s signature Aura Light system. ALSO READ: Moto Tag app update with UWB support, battery improvement rolled out widely The device houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and is rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance. It will be available in Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold colour options.