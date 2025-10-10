Home / Technology / Tech News / Intel unveils 2nm Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' chips for AI PCs

Intel unveils 2nm Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' chips for AI PCs

Beside Core Ultra Series 3, Intel has introduced Xeon 6+ server processor for data centres, cloud infrastructure, and telecom networks

Intel Core Ultra series 3 (Panther Lake) chip
Intel Core Ultra series 3 (Panther Lake) chip
Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Intel has unveiled new processors built on its next-generation Intel 18A semiconductor process, including the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (code-named Panther Lake) and the Xeon 6+ server processor (code-named Clearwater Forest). According to the company, the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 will begin shipping in consumer devices later this year, while the Xeon 6+ processor is set to arrive in the first half of 2026.
 
The Intel 18A process is a 2nm-class node that offers up to 15 per cent higher performance per watt and up to 30 per cent greater chip density compared to the Intel 3 process node. For context, chip density measures the number of transistors within a square millimetre — a higher density typically results in either smaller chips or the ability to include more computing power in the same space. 

Intel Core Ultra series 3 (Panther Lake) chip: Highlights

  • Designed for AI PCs, gaming systems, and other performance-intensive devices.
  • Up to 16 new performance-cores (P-cores) and efficiency-cores (E-cores), delivering more than 50 per cent faster CPU performance over the previous-generation.
  • A new Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores, providing over 50 per cent faster graphics performance compared to the last-generation.
  • Built-in AI acceleration with up to 180 Platform TOPS (trillions of operations per second).
Intel also confirmed that the Panther Lake chips will expand beyond traditional PCs, targeting edge computing applications such as robotics. The company said that the platform will introduce a new Intel Robotics AI software suite designed to help developers build cost-efficient and capable robots with integrated AI features.

Intel Xeon 6+ (Clearwater Forest) server chip: Highlights

Intel said that the Xeon 6+ chip is designed for hyperscale data centres, cloud infrastructure, and telecom networks. Intel claims the chip will enable enterprises to scale workloads more efficiently, lower energy consumption, and power next-generation intelligent services. Notable highlights include:
  • Up to 288 efficiency-cores (E-cores).
  • A 17 per cent increase in Instructions Per Cycle (IPC) compared to the previous generation.
  • Improvements in density, throughput, and power efficiency.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

