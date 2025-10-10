Intel unveils 2nm Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' chips for AI PCs

Intel has unveiled new processors built on its next-generation Intel 18A semiconductor process, including the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (code-named Panther Lake) and the Xeon 6+ server processor (code-named Clearwater Forest). According to the company, the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 will begin shipping in consumer devices later this year, while the Xeon 6+ processor is set to arrive in the first half of 2026.

ALSO READ: Samsung Project Moohan will be an XR headset, not smart glasses: Report The Intel 18A process is a 2nm-class node that offers up to 15 per cent higher performance per watt and up to 30 per cent greater chip density compared to the Intel 3 process node. For context, chip density measures the number of transistors within a square millimetre — a higher density typically results in either smaller chips or the ability to include more computing power in the same space.

Intel Core Ultra series 3 (Panther Lake) chip: Highlights Designed for AI PCs, gaming systems, and other performance-intensive devices.

Up to 16 new performance-cores (P-cores) and efficiency-cores (E-cores), delivering more than 50 per cent faster CPU performance over the previous-generation.

A new Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores, providing over 50 per cent faster graphics performance compared to the last-generation.

Built-in AI acceleration with up to 180 Platform TOPS (trillions of operations per second). Intel also confirmed that the Panther Lake chips will expand beyond traditional PCs, targeting edge computing applications such as robotics. The company said that the platform will introduce a new Intel Robotics AI software suite designed to help developers build cost-efficient and capable robots with integrated AI features.