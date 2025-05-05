Monday, May 05, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 13s and Nord 5 to be launched in India soon: What to expect

OnePlus 13s and Nord 5 to be launched in India soon: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will launch in India soon, but it has not yet confirmed the launch timeline for the Nord 5

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

The OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India soon, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed. Another smartphone likely headed for the Indian market is the OnePlus Nord 5, although the company has yet to confirm its launch timeline.
 
According to a report by GSMArena, the Nord 5 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset and may feature a 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also tipped to sport a flat-style OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
 
OnePlus Nord 5: What to expect
 
The GSMArena report suggests that the OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, a shift from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 System-on-Chip (SoC) used in its predecessor, the Nord 4. The phone may pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging.
 
 
As reported by Smartprix, the device is likely to feature a flat 6.57-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera system may include a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 16MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord 5: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.57-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired
OnePlus 13s launching soon
 
While the Nord 5’s launch date remains unconfirmed, OnePlus has officially announced that the OnePlus 13s will be launched in India soon. The device is believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T recently launched in China.
 
The OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is expected to feature a 6.32-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen may support up to 1,600 nits of brightness for HDR content.
 
The smartphone is likely to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Imaging specifications may include a dual 50MP rear camera set-up and a 16MP front camera. The device is expected to pack a 6,260mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
OnePlus 13s: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.32-inch OLED, full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz (LTPO), HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1,600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5x)
  • Storage: Up to 1TB (UFS 4.0)
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (autofocus, OIS) + 50MP telephoto (OIS)
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6,260mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Thickness: 8.15mm
  • Weight: 185g

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

