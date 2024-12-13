Google Pixel 9 Pro review: The compact premium smartphone XLs on all fronts

The Google Pixel 9 Pro, part of the Pixel 9 series , is a compact premium smartphone positioned between the standard and XL models. Despite its smaller size, it retains many of the high-end features of the larger XL variant, offering a blend of portability and advanced functionality.

Design and build

The Pixel 9 Pro closely mirrors the dimensions of the non-Pro model, with the key difference being its weight—slightly heavier than the standard model but noticeably lighter than the XL. Its polished aluminium frame and matte glass back distinguish it from the rough metal frame and polished glass back of the non-Pro version. This polished aesthetic adds a touch of sophistication, while the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back ensures robust protection. All three models in the series feature IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Display

The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 2856, slightly higher than the base model’s 1080 x 2424 resolution. It uses an LTPO panel, allowing a dynamic refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, making it both power-efficient and responsive. The bezels are minimal and uniform, enhancing the visual experience.

As observed in the Pixel 9 Pro XL review, the display is bright, vivid, and responsive, suitable for most use cases. However, it lacks Dolby Vision support, which can lead to a less immersive experience while streaming content from platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Audio

Dolby Atmos support is another noticeable omission, but the Pixel 9 Pro compensates with Google’s spatial audio technology. This works seamlessly with compatible accessories like the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Buds 3 Pro, providing a high-quality audio experience.

Battery and charging

Despite its smaller 4,700mAh battery, the Pixel 9 Pro delivers impressive on-battery performance comparable to flagship models from competing brands. Initially, users may experience suboptimal battery life, but the adaptive battery feature improves performance over time by learning usage patterns.

Charging, however, remains a concern. Wired charging takes over an hour in ideal conditions, and wireless charging, though supported, is sluggish and not suitable for primary use. Additionally, the phone tends to heat up during charging, which could be a drawback for some users.

Camera

The Pixel 9 Pro carries forward Google’s legacy of computational photography. It features a triple-camera system identical to the XL model, excelling in HDR, portrait, and low-light photography. Image processing enhances contrast, dynamic range, and colour vibrancy, making it ideal for social media-ready photos. However, the aggressive post-processing can sometimes result in loss of fine details.

Video performance is generally good, though switching between sensors may cause inconsistencies in colour reproduction, jitters, and frame drops. The ‘Video Boost’ feature can help smoothen transitions but relies on an internet connection.

Software

The Pixel 9 Pro launched with Android 14 and has since been updated to Android 15, along with multiple feature drop updates. These updates have introduced enhancements like theft detection, private spaces for sensitive apps, satellite communication for messaging, and expanded AI functionality through the Gemini platform.

Gemini AI updates include support for Hindi in Live functions and the introduction of extensions for third-party app integration. These updates continue to improve the phone’s overall user experience, focusing on privacy, security, and functionality.

Performance

Powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and complemented by 16GB of RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro is designed to handle AI-driven tasks with ease. The neural processing unit (NPU) efficiently manages these workloads, ensuring smooth performance without significant heat generation.

Although not optimised for gaming, the phone can handle most games at 60fps without overheating. This makes it a versatile device for everyday use, albeit not a performance powerhouse for intensive gaming applications.

Verdict

At Rs 109,999, the Google Pixel 9 Pro strikes a balance between portability and premium features, making it a suitable option for users seeking a smaller flagship smartphone. While it inherits many of the strengths of the XL model, it also shares some of its limitations, such as the absence of Dolby Vision and Atmos support and relatively slow charging. However, the Pixel 9 Pro’s compact size, advanced AI capabilities, and stellar camera performance make it a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment.