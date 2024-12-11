Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro review: Solid mid-ranger despite software niggles

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 14 series in India, spanning a wide price range from entry-level to premium mid-range models. Positioned in the middle of the lineup, the Redmi Note 14 Pro aims to deliver flagship-level features at a comparatively lower price. Does it strike the right balance? Let us find out:

Design

The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a sleek and lightweight build with a vegan leather back panel in a two-tone design, lending a premium touch. Its glossy, metal-like plastic frame is positioned between the curved display and the back panel. While the phone feels ergonomic, the rear panel's texture does not completely prevent slipperiness.

The centrally aligned quad-camera bump on the rear adds to the design but prevents the device from lying flat. However, it remains stable with minimal wobble on flat surfaces.

Display and audio

The smartphone sports a two-side curved AMOLED display of 1220x2712 resolution. The curved edges are subtle, minimising accidental touches. The display is sharp, vibrant, and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing smoothness in apps and games that support it. HDR support includes Dolby Vision for compatible streaming platforms like Netflix, alongside HDR playback on YouTube. Protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

More From This Section

A stereo speaker setup enhances the content-viewing experience, delivering sound with a touch of bass. While the volume is impressive, slight distortion is noticeable at peak levels. Dolby Atmos support further enriches the audio experience with compatible accessories.

Camera

The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera, delivering vibrant and sharp images in daylight. While night photography is decent, finer details are often lost in very low light. Optical image stabilisation (OIS) improves stability for photos and videos.

The 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro cameras are underwhelming, with average image quality. Portrait shots capture edges well in good lighting but lack vibrancy and detail in low-light conditions. The 20MP front camera performs reliably in most lighting conditions, with portrait shots from the front being more appealing than those from the rear.

For video recording, the primary camera supports 4K at 30 fps, while the ultra-wide is limited to 1080p. The front camera records at 1080p and 60 fps but lacks 4K capability.

Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra, the Redmi Note 14 Pro delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming. Paired with 8GB of RAM, it handles multitasking well, but performance may dip during resource-intensive activities like 4K video recording with background apps running. Gaming at medium settings is smooth, but higher resolutions or frame rates can cause occasional stutters.

Software

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 14. While the interface offers several features, it includes numerous pre-installed third-party apps – though that can be uninstalled.

Native apps like Music and GetApps cannot be removed and send frequent notifications, which can be intrusive for most users. Ads are present in some areas, and the interface lacks intuitiveness. For instance, checking for updates requires navigating to the HyperOS logo.

Basic AI tools like Erase for removing objects and Sky for altering sky colours in images are included. While these tools are functional, generative fill often struggles with complex backgrounds. The software lacks advanced AI utilities, though Xiaomi may introduce more features in future updates.

Battery

The Redmi Note 14 Pro’s 5,500mAh battery easily lasts a full day of moderate usage. It supports 45W wired fast charging, and the included charger can power the device to 80 per cent in about an hour.

Verdict