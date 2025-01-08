Business Standard

Amazon launches new Echo Spot with customisable compact display: Details

Priced at Rs 8,999, the new Amazon Echo Spot is available in Black and Blue colourways on e-commerce platform Amazon India, quick commerce platform Blinkit, and at Croma retail stores

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon is expanding its portfolio of Alexa-enabled Echo devices with the launch of the new Echo Spot in India. Amazon said that the new Echo Spot is a smart alarm clock featuring a compact and customisable display that allows users to set and view alarms, see the time, weather, or song titles at a glance. It doubles up as an audio device, featuring a front-firing speaker for playing music, podcasts and audiobooks.
 
Amazon Echo Spot: Price and availability
 
Priced at Rs 8,999, the new Amazon Echo Spot is available in Black and Blue colourways on e-commerce platform Amazon India, quick commerce platform Blinkit, and at Croma retail stores.   
 
 
The new Echo Spot is available at an introductory price of Rs 6,449 for a limited period.   
 
Amazon Echo Spot: Details

The new Amazon Echo Spot features a 2.83-inch touch screen display that supports eight custom clock faces, visual animations and multiple colour schemes. Users can choose from six different colour themes for display—orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue—or mix and match colours with a variety of clock faces for a personalised experience.   
 
Users can set up custom alarms and even choose a preferred song to wake up to, using voice commands for the built-in digital assistant Alexa. There are also four newly-added alarm sounds—Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavour, and Flutter. Additionally, the smart alarm clock also offers snooze functionality. Alexa on the new Echo Spot also enables other functions such as weather and temperature, which is now displayed with illustrations like a sun or rain cloud—on the screen.   
 
Functioning like an audio device, the Echo Spot sports a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker that the company said offers clear vocals and deep bass. Users can prompt Alexa to play music, podcasts or an audiobook from streaming platforms like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and JioSaavn. The new compact display on the device also shows song titles when music plays. While there are buttons on the top of the Echo Spot for controlling music and volume, users can tap on the display quickly to skip a song.   
 
The new Echo Spot can work like a hub for compatible smart home devices. Users can set up Alexa Routines through the Echo Spot to automate daily tasks with voice commands. This includes controlling music, lighting and even compatible TVs. The new Echo Spot also comes with an Ultrasound Motion Detection feature that can be leveraged to create routines to turn on compatible lights or play music when the user enters the room.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

