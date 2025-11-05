Apple AirPods Pro 3 review: Smart, seamless, and fitness-ready earphones

Summary Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 build upon their predecessors with improved adaptive audio, better active noise cancellation, fitness-focused heart rate tracking, and deeper ecosystem integration. While not without flaws such as limited audio customisation and underwhelming translation features, they deliver a seamless experience for Apple users.

The AirPods Pro 3 will suit you well if you are already part of the Apple ecosystem. I could have said iPhone, iPad, or Mac, but I deliberately chose the term ecosystem because, like any other Apple device, the earphones integrate cohesively and work seamlessly across multiple Apple products with minimal intervention.

Like their predecessor, the AirPods Pro 3 double up as hearing aids. They also function as language translators, a feature introduced through Apple’s recent platform updates, also available on previous models with active noise cancellation. Exclusive to the third-generation model, however, are fitness-focused features powered by a heart rate sensor built into each earbud.

By now, you may have a sense of what the AirPods Pro 3 can do. The real question is: how capable are they across these areas? Audio experience As audio accessories first and foremost, their primary function lies in delivering sound across diverse content types such as music, podcasts, films, audiobooks, and games. Apple’s approach is to define the experience rather than allow user-defined tuning. Consequently, there is no manual equaliser or personalisation option. Instead, Apple relies on an adaptive equaliser that automatically adjusts the sound signature based on ear geometry and fit. This is a clever implementation that ensures a balanced, detailed output across frequencies and content types. Yet, the absence of customisation options to fine-tune the sound remains a limitation.

ALSO READ: Apple's next MacBook may run on iPhone chip, priced below MacBook Air The audio quality, however, is generally impressive. Whether for vocals in podcasts and audiobooks, instrument-heavy tracks, or everyday listening, the AirPods Pro 3 deliver clarity and balance. Music and film soundtracks particularly benefit from spatial audio, which creates a broader, more immersive soundstage even for stereo content. While there are alternatives that deliver superior pure audio quality, I would still prefer the AirPods Pro 3 for their features and ease of use. Pair them with any Apple device, and they synchronise across all your Apple hardware through iCloud. Essentially, setting them up once ensures automatic pairing with all devices signed into the same iCloud account.

On iPhones, iPads, and Macs, all AirPods Pro 3 settings are integrated into the Settings menu, reflecting Apple’s focus on convenience. While many features are inherited from the AirPods Pro 2, several have been enhanced or redefined. Key features and improvements Adaptive Audio This system intelligently adjusts to your surroundings, balancing noise cancellation and awareness. The improved adaptive mode dynamically manages ANC and transparency based on ambient conditions, offering a balanced experience suitable for everyday use. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) ANC has been significantly improved, making the AirPods Pro 3 suitable for commutes and noisy environments. Apple claims up to twice the noise reduction compared to the previous model, bringing them close to full-size premium headphones like Sony’s WH-1000XM6.

Transparency Mode Now more natural and clear, Transparency Mode allows seamless real-world interaction. It also automatically suppresses loud, sudden noises even when Transparency Mode is on, enhancing hearing safety. Fitness and Health features The headline feature this year is the inclusion of heart rate sensors in each earbud. Integrated with Apple’s health ecosystem, these sensors support over 50 workout types. For users who may forget to wear or charge their Apple Watch, this makes the AirPods Pro 3 a reliable backup for common workouts such as indoor and outdoor running. Accuracy levels are comparable to dedicated trackers. ALSO READ: After iOS 26.1, Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new

Apple has also introduced Workout Buddy, an AI-powered feature that provides motivational voice feedback during workouts. While initially engaging, it may feel repetitive over time, and some users may prefer to exercise without audio prompts. Smart features and utility Live Translation Apple’s hands-free translation, powered by Apple Intelligence, is a novel inclusion. However, in its current form, it remains a work in progress due to limited language support and noticeable latency, which disrupts real-time conversation flow. Design, fit, and comfort Design changes are minimal, but the internal structure has been refined for comfort. The new foam-infused silicone ear tips provide a snug yet comfortable fit. Both the earbuds and the charging case carry an IP57 rating for dust, sweat, and water resistance – an important enhancement, particularly in humid or unpredictable climates such as India.

Battery Battery life has been improved to offer up to eight hours of playback with ANC enabled. The charging case extends usage to nearly a week with moderate use, though endurance still falls short of class-leading competitors. Verdict The AirPods Pro 3 elevate the Apple Pro line with fitness tracking, enhanced adaptive audio, improved ANC, and refined ergonomics. Their deep ecosystem integration remains unmatched, offering effortless usability across Apple devices. However, limitations such as the lack of manual sound tuning, modest translation features, and merely adequate battery life prevent them from being perfect. Still, for Apple users seeking a seamless, feature-rich experience, the AirPods Pro 3 are among the best true wireless earphones available.