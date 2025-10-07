Apple iPhone 17 review: The upgrade that finally made me ditch my iPhone 13

Upgrading from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 17 feels like jumping ahead several generations in both speed and design. I have been using the iPhone 13 for a long time, and now I have switched to the iPhone 17; the difference is instantly noticeable. In this review, I am sharing how the iPhone 17 compares to the iPhone 13 and whether upgrading makes sense.

Design and everyday controls

The hand feel between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 17 is not very different overall. Both phones feel solid when held. The main change is in the finish; the iPhone 13 has a glossy glass back, while the iPhone 17 uses a matte design. The matte surface makes it a little less slippery and cuts down on fingerprints, but aside from that, the general feel in hand hasn’t changed much.

Display: Where I noticed it first The first thing I noticed was the screen. The iPhone 13’s 6.1-inch display is still clear and sharp, but the iPhone 17’s 6.3-inch screen with ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) feels completely different. On the iPhone 13, scrolling through Instagram is smooth, but if you swipe quickly, you can notice lag and stutter. On the iPhone 17, the same swipe is super fluid, almost like the content is moving in real time with your finger. Once you get used to that smoothness, going back to the iPhone 13 feels a bit rough, like flipping through a book too quickly.

Even simple things, like switching between home screens, feel nicer. On the iPhone 17, the icons glide across the screen naturally, while on the iPhone 13, the animation feels slower and less responsive. It’s a small change, but it makes the phone feel faster and more fun to use every single day. I was so used to tapping my iPhone 13’s screen every time I wanted to check the time or see a notification. With the iPhone 17, I don’t have to do that anymore because of the always-on display. I can just glance at my phone on the desk and everything is there. The best part is that I can customise it. I can choose whether notifications show up, or even blur the wallpaper if I want it to look more minimal. It is a small change, but it makes using the phone feel easier and more natural.

Then there is the Dynamic Island. At first, I thought it was just a fancy design change, but once I started using it, I realised how handy it is. When I play music, the controls sit right at the top of the screen. If I am using AirDrop, I can see the transfer progress without opening anything. Even Maps directions pop up there, so I do not have to switch screens. The best part is when I order something online, the Dynamic Island shows me the delivery progress right at the top, so I can see how long it will take without opening the app. It makes the phone feel much more useful compared to the plain notch on the iPhone 13.

Action Button vs Ring/Silent Switch On the iPhone 13, the Ring/Silent switch was useful but limited to just one function. The iPhone 17 replaces it with the Action Button, which can be customised. I have set mine to launch Shazam for quick music recognition. Since I listen to a lot of songs, this feels more practical than just muting or unmuting the phone. Camera Control Another new feature is Camera Control. With one press, I can switch between photo and video modes instantly. On the iPhone 13, I had to tap the screen and change modes manually, which often took a few seconds. Because of that, I missed a lot of moments. The touch controls now also let me adjust things like zoom, exposure, and styles more directly. It does make using the camera easier, though I am still getting used to it.

Performance The iPhone 13’s A15 chip was fine for most daily use, but over time, I noticed it slowing down. Even while editing a simple Instagram post, the phone would lag. At first, I thought it was because my storage was full, but it was not; the phone itself was just getting slower. On the iPhone 17 with the A19 chip, the difference is clear. Apps open faster, switching between them feels smooth, and editing photos or videos doesn’t make me wait anymore. Even exporting a big video is much quicker. The 13 often struggled with these tasks, but the 17 handles them easily without slowing down.

Software After updating iPhone 13 to iOS 26, I could instantly feel the difference. On the iPhone 17, everything feels smooth and fast, the animations, app switching, and even small things like scrolling. It just glides. On the iPhone 13, it works fine, but there are lags here and there, especially when switching between heavy apps. It's not bad, just not as seamless. The iPhone 17 runs it effortlessly, while the 13 feels like it's trying to keep up. Apple Intelligence. The biggest change I noticed is Apple Intelligence. On the iPhone 13, I did not have any of these AI features, but on the 17, I ended up using them every day. I can draft emails, rewrite notes, or clean up photos by removing objects with a tap. Since I love writing journals, sometimes directly in my Notes app, it has been surprisingly useful. I can refine what I've written or even get a cleaner version of my thoughts without much effort. It feels like the phone is actively helping, not just sitting there for me.

Camera The iPhone 13 and iPhone 17 have two cameras, but the difference shows up as soon as you start clicking. The iPhone 13’s 12MP main and ultra-wide lenses were good for their time, but the iPhone 17’s 48MP “Fusion” cameras capture much more detail. In normal shots, textures like leaves or clothes stay sharper, and when I zoom in up to 2x, the 17 still looks close to optical quality, while the 13 quickly turns soft and grainy. The ultra-wide lens also feels like a real upgrade; on the 13, wide shots often lost detail at the edges, but on the 17, I can crop into those wide shots without everything turning blurry.

I had very low expectations for the iPhone 13’s low-light camera, and it often proved me right. In dim street lighting, the 13 always needed Night mode and still gave me noisy, soft images. The iPhone 17 handles those same scenes far better, faces stay sharper, colours don’t wash out, and dark corners hold more detail. Even using the flash feels different: the 17 gives off a more aesthetic, social-media-ready look, while the 13’s flash shots often looked too harsh to post. One more difference I noticed is the Center Stage on the front camera. On the iPhone 13, if I wanted to take a wide selfie with friends, I had to stretch my arm or switch lenses. On the iPhone 17, Center Stage automatically adjusts to fit everyone, making selfies and video calls feel much smoother.

When it comes to video, the difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 17 is easy to spot. On the 13, clips often came out a bit shaky if I recorded while walking, and in low light, the video would pick up grain and lose sharpness. I take a lot of casual clips, whether it is friends hanging out, street scenes at night, or just quick front-camera videos for Instagram. I also found cinematic mode smoother on the iPhone 17, with focus shifts that feel more natural than they did on the 13. Recording with the front camera is better, too, since Center Stage keeps me in the frame without me having to adjust.

Battery and charging On my iPhone 13, the battery felt tired. By afternoon, I was already looking for a charger. With the iPhone 17, I usually get through the whole day, even when I use it a lot. Some days it does drain faster, but overall it lasts longer than my 13. The move to USB-C is actually a big relief. I do not need to keep a Lightning cable anymore. I just use my sister's iPhone 15 cable, and it works fine. It feels easier now. Charging is quicker too, and the best part is the phone does not heat up the way my 13 used to when I was charging.

Verdict Moving from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 17 feels like a real step up. The 13 was solid in its time, but mine had started slowing down and the battery couldn’t last the day. Moreover, it had a limited 128GB storage in the base model. The iPhone 17 is faster, smoother, and the camera upgrade is something you notice right away, especially in low light. Little things like the Action Button, Camera Control, and USB-C just make daily use easier. I feel the battery can still dip faster on busy days, but overall, the iPhone 17 feels like the kind of upgrade that makes everyday use less of a struggle and more enjoyable. If you are still holding onto the iPhone 13, you may not notice how much it has aged until you hold the iPhone 17. Good thing, the base model comes with 256GB storage.