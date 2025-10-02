Nothing Ear Open review: Open-ear comfort and good sound, but expensive

Nothing has been experimenting with new design choices since its very first pair of earbuds, and the Ear Open continues that streak. Unlike the brand’s previous in-ear models, this one opts for an open-ear design that rests outside the ear canal. The goal is to offer a lighter, more comfortable fit without compromising on audio quality.

ALSO READ: NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review: Budget rugged watch that ticks right boxes Audio quality trade-off has long been the challenge for open-ear earbuds: they’re comfortable, yes, but rarely deliver strong bass or clarity. So, does the Nothing Ear Open succeed in striking that balance? And more importantly, how does it hold up against newer open-ear rivals, especially as it finally makes its debut in India almost a year after its global launch? Let’s find out.

Design and fit Having seen plenty of images online, I already had an idea of what to expect from the Nothing Ear Open. But like with most of Nothing’s hardware, holding it in person can either spark fascination or leave you scratching your head. While it doesn’t quite dethrone the Nothing Phone (3) as the company’s boldest design, the Ear Open can initially be a bit puzzling, especially if you haven’t carefully looked at the product shots to figure out how to actually wear it. The earbuds themselves feel like they’ve walked straight out of a sci-fi set, with a futuristic aesthetic that wouldn’t look out of place in Star Wars. A silicone tube wraps around your ear for stability, anchoring one end to the open-ear bud and the other to a metallic lobe that acts almost like a counterweight. That metal section does its job well, though be prepared for the chilly touch in colder months.

The case is just as unconventional. It’s a pill-shaped design, which is flat and larger than most charging cases at first glance, but the slim profile makes it easier to slip into a pocket than you’d expect. The only drawback is that the metallic lobes on the buds don’t lock into place magnetically. As a result, they can rattle slightly inside the plastic enclosure when you move it around. Thankfully, this hasn’t left any scratches on the transparent lid during my use. When it comes to fit, Nothing has struck a nice middle ground. It doesn’t leave your ear canal fully exposed like Sony’s LinkBuds Open, and it avoids being nearly in-ear like the Sennheiser Accentum Open. The flexible, hook-shaped design feels secure and remains surprisingly stable even during jogging or workouts, while still offering the option to rotate the buds slightly to get the fit just right.

Connectivity and features The Ear Open connects over Bluetooth 5.3 and includes multipoint support, making it easy to switch between devices like a laptop and a phone. In my testing with multiple Android smartphones and an iPhone, the connection stayed solid with no noticeable hiccups. Codec support is limited to SBC and AAC – not the most advanced, but perfectly adequate for open ear-style buds. A welcome extra is support for Google’s Find My Device network, which adds peace of mind if you misplace them. Customisation and settings are managed through the Nothing X app, which continues to be one of the stronger companion apps in this segment. As with Nothing’s more premium audio gear, the Ear Open benefits from advanced EQ options. You get the usual Simple EQ presets for quick tuning, like adding more bass or treble, but the highlight here is the parametric equaliser. Unlike most earbuds that give you a handful of sliders, this one lets you adjust the entire frequency range, shift the exact frequency bands you want, and even tweak the Q value for finer control. It’s the kind of tool that lets you properly sculpt the sound to match your preferences rather than just nudge it.

Nothing Phone users get a couple of exclusive perks. You can swap out Google Gemini and set ChatGPT voice as your default assistant, which launches quickly with the assigned gesture. There’s also the option to map a gesture for pulling up Nothing’s AI-powered Essential News widget if you use it on your home screen. Sound With a bit of EQ tweaking, the Nothing Ear Open turned out to be one of the better open-ear style earbuds I’ve used so far. Much like its design, the audio strikes a middle ground. It doesn’t reach the clarity levels of the Sennheiser Accentum Open, but it handles higher volumes with more consistency. In real-world use, this translates to a more enjoyable listening experience in noisier environments, such as on commutes, where other open-ear designs can sound a little thin. Still, it’s important to remember that this category of earbuds isn’t built for critical listening—by design, they won’t offer the isolation or precision you’d get from in-ear drivers that sit directly in the canal.

I found the tuning here more enjoyable than what Sony managed with the Link Buds Open, though Sony does still offer some unique extras, like the Background Music Effect that widens the spatial soundstage. On the flip side, Nothing’s advanced EQ is far more versatile, letting you fine-tune things to a degree that Sony’s modes don’t allow. ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r review: Lasting battery, bass-rich audio on budget In terms of sound signature, the Ear Open leans heavily on the midrange, as many open-back designs tend to. Vocals and instruments come through cleanly with a good sense of presence, making them stand out naturally in most tracks. What surprised me most, however, was the bass. For an open style, it carries more punch than expected, adding a pleasant weight to the sound without overwhelming it. That said, I’d recommend making manual EQ adjustments if you want to bring out the low-end, since the Bass preset tends to overly dampen the mids. Treble performance is equally solid – detailed and lively, but not sharp or fatiguing – giving the overall sound a crisp finish.

Calling Calling is where the Nothing Ear Open stumbles slightly. Even in quieter surroundings, the microphones sometimes struggle to capture voice with enough clarity, and the issue becomes more noticeable in busier environments. On the plus side, the buds do manage to filter out background chatter reasonably well in offices or on the street. Wind noise, however, is a clear weak spot—the mics pick it up easily, making conversations less consistent when outdoors. Battery The Nothing Ear Open offers a respectable battery life. On a single charge, the earbuds deliver around 7.5 hours of playback at medium volume, which comfortably lasts through a full day of regular use. The charging case extends this further, pushing total listening time close to 30 hours.

For times when you’re running low, the quick-charge feature comes in handy. A 10-minute top-up gives the case about 20 per cent charge. This is enough to fully recharge the earbuds once, making it convenient if you’re often on the move. Verdict If you are a fan of the airy, pressure-free feel that open-ear designs provide, the Nothing Ear Open should be among your top considerations, albeit these are on the expensive side of the price spectrum at Rs 17,999. Nothing delivers on the promise that choosing this style doesn’t mean compromising on enjoyable sound or situational awareness. The audio is surprisingly full and well-balanced for open earbuds, and the comprehensive equaliser gives you the flexibility to fine-tune tracks to your liking.