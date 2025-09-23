Apple iPhone 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 is now available in India, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series smartphones. Starting at Rs 82,900, it is powered by the A19 chip and sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh from 120Hz down to 1Hz.
It features a triple 48MP camera setup with a Fusion main sensor and an ultra-wide camera at the back. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera is a new square sensor with an expanded field of view (up to 18MP for photos). Running on iOS 26, iPhone 17 also includes Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation and Image Playground, Visual Intelligence and more.
Apple iPhone 17: India pricing and availability
- 256GB: Rs 82,900
- 512GB: Rs 102,900
- Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
The iPhone 17, along with other iPhone 17 models, is now available online via the Apple Store Online and through Apple’s own retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).
Apart from Apple stores, the new iPhone 17 series is available on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as on select retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.
Apple iPhone 17: Specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 30 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
- Water resistance: IP68
Apple iPhone 17: Unboxing