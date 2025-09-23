Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple iPhone 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

Apple iPhone 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

Catch the first look of Apple's iPhone 17 in the unboxing video, featuring its titanium design, A19 chip, 120Hz ProMotion display and all-day battery life

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 in Black colour

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 is now available in India, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series smartphones. Starting at Rs 82,900, it is powered by the A19 chip and sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh from 120Hz down to 1Hz. 
 
It features a triple 48MP camera setup with a Fusion main sensor and an ultra-wide camera at the back. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera is a new square sensor with an expanded field of view (up to 18MP for photos). Running on iOS 26, iPhone 17 also includes Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation and Image Playground, Visual Intelligence and more. 
 

Apple iPhone 17: India pricing and availability

  • 256GB: Rs 82,900
  • 512GB: Rs 102,900
  • Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
The iPhone 17, along with other iPhone 17 models, is now available online via the Apple Store Online and through Apple’s own retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).
 
Apart from Apple stores, the new iPhone 17 series is available on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as on select retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. 

Also Read

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour

Apple iPhone Air: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26.1 developer beta: What's new and how to update

Tech Wrap September 22

Tech Wrap Sept 22: CMF Headphone Pro, Chrome for iOS 26, Apple offers

Mac Mini M4

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple Mac mini M4 available at Rs 49,999

Apple, Apple store

Apple's foldable iPhone may feature Air-like ultra-thin design: Report

Apple iPhone 17: Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 30 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
  • Water resistance: IP68
Apple iPhone 17: Unboxing
 
 

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix display

Nothing Phone 3 receives camera enhancements ahead of Android 16 beta

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests new features: New group alert options to Meta AI in chats

Google Gemini on TV

Gemini AI starts arriving on Google TVs to power up Assistant: What's new

Windows 11

Windows 11: Soon, you can set videos wallpapers without third-party apps

OnePlus 15 reportedly seen in China ahead of launch

OnePlus 15: OnePlus 13s-like camera plateau, ceramic coating expected

Topics : Tech News Apple Apple iPhone sales apple sales iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon