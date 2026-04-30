Motorola Edge 70 Pro review: Solid fundamentals, but lacks distinct appeal

The Motorola Edge series has built a reputation for offering clean software, competitive performance, and refined design without pushing into flagship pricing. With the Edge 70 Pro, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand continues to refine that approach rather than change it.

On paper, the device brings a slim design, large battery, high-refresh-rate display and a capable chipset. But specifications only tell part of the story.

After using the Motorola Edge 70 Pro for a week, here is how it performs in day-to-day use.

Design

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro follows a familiar yet refined design language. It does not try to stand out, but carries a polished look that feels premium. The device feels slim and lightweight despite housing a 6,500mAh battery. It is comfortable to hold for extended use, with balanced weight distribution.

The fabric-like finish on the back, especially in the Pantone Tea variant, improves grip and resists smudges. Curved edges add to the overall comfort.

The phone handled minor drops and daily use without issues. Button placement is standard, with power and volume keys on the right. An AI key is placed on the left, though its functionality feels limited in regular use.

Overall, the design prioritises comfort and usability over visual flair, which works in its favour.

Display and audio

The Edge 70 Pro features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. In regular use, it operates at up to 120Hz, with higher refresh rates limited to select scenarios.

Despite this, the experience remains smooth. Scrolling and navigation feel fluid and consistent.

Colours are vibrant without appearing exaggerated. Contrast levels are strong, and blacks appear deep, enhancing content consumption.

Brightness is a strong point. The display remains readable under direct sunlight and can dim sufficiently for comfortable night use.

The stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver clear and loud output. However, clarity drops slightly at higher volumes, making moderate levels more suitable.

Performance and gaming

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

In daily use, the phone feels fast and responsive. Apps open quickly, multitasking is smooth, and performance remains consistent across tasks such as browsing and social media.

Gaming performance is stable for titles such as BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile, with largely consistent frame rates. However, the device warms up during extended sessions. While not uncomfortable, it is noticeable.

This indicates that the phone handles gaming well, but is not optimised for sustained heavy gaming at maximum settings.

Software and AI features

The Edge 70 Pro runs Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI, offering a near-stock Android experience.

The interface is clean and easy to navigate, with smooth animations and minimal visual clutter. Customisation options are present but not overwhelming.

AI features, including the dedicated AI key, are useful in some scenarios. Integration with tools such as Copilot and Perplexity adds functionality for tasks like note-taking, summarisation and quick searches. The note-taking feature, in particular, works well for extracting key points from long content.

However, the software is not as clean as earlier Motorola devices. Pre-installed apps and recommendations are present. While most can be disabled, they reduce the otherwise minimal experience.

Camera

The Edge 70 Pro features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, but no telephoto camera.

In good lighting, the main camera captures detailed images with slightly vibrant colours. Processing adds contrast, making photos look appealing.

Dynamic range is generally handled well, though darker areas can appear inconsistent in complex lighting.

Portrait performance is decent, but the lack of a telephoto lens is noticeable. Edge detection is mostly accurate, but skin tones and textures can appear slightly overprocessed.

The ultra-wide camera performs well, maintaining detail and colour consistency with the main sensor.

In low light, images are clean with controlled noise, though colour accuracy varies slightly.

The front camera delivers good detail in well-lit conditions but tends to soften images at times.

Video recording supports up to 4K, with stable output and features like horizon lock. However, these additions may not be essential for most users.

Overall, the camera system is reliable for everyday use but lacks versatility and consistency for its segment.

Battery and charging

The device packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

Battery life is dependable. With moderate use, it lasts a full day and can extend further depending on usage. Even with heavier usage, it comfortably lasts through the day.

Charging from near empty to full takes slightly over an hour, which is adequate.

At the same price point, competing devices such as the OnePlus Nord 6 offer larger batteries, creating a noticeable difference in endurance.

Wireless charging is not available, though it is not a major drawback in this segment.

Verdict

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro gets the basics right. It offers a comfortable design, strong display, reliable performance and dependable battery life.

However, it does come with compromises. The camera lacks consistency, thermal performance could be better for extended gaming, and the software experience is slightly less clean than before.

This is a good option for users seeking a balanced smartphone focused on everyday usability. However, those prioritising camera versatility, sustained gaming performance or larger battery capacity may want to consider alternatives.

Price

8GB + 256GB: Rs 38,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs 41,999

Motorola Edge 70 Pro unboxing