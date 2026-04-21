Oura Ring 4 changed how I track my health, but brings its own challenges

Smartwatches have become central to personal health tracking, but their approach often relies on continuous engagement. Notifications, reminders, and activity prompts demand attention throughout the day. While these features serve a purpose, they also create a layer of interruption that can feel persistent over time.

The shift to the Oura Ring 4 represents a move away from this model. Instead of active prompting, the device focuses on passive monitoring. It operates without visual distractions, positioning itself as a device that observes rather than intervenes. This difference in approach defines the experience from the outset.

However, moving health tracking from the wrist to the finger is not a direct transition. It introduces both functional and physical adjustments that become apparent during extended use.

Design: New form factor requires adjustment Despite its lightweight construction, the ring maintains a noticeable thickness. Its presence is felt when fingers come into contact during routine actions such as typing, gripping objects, or holding a steering wheel. Unlike a smartwatch, which can be adjusted through its strap, the ring is fixed in size. This creates a limitation. Finger size changes throughout the day due to factors such as temperature and hydration. A fit that feels correct at one time may become restrictive later. The lack of adjustability also prevents switching between fingers to manage comfort. During testing, prolonged wear resulted in visible skin irritation, including a mark resembling a burn. While the ring uses non-visible infrared LEDs, continuous skin contact, combined with heat and moisture, can lead to irritation in some cases. This highlights the physical impact of a device designed for constant wear.

Sensor intelligence and data interpretation Beneath its minimal exterior, the Oura Ring 4 integrates a dense array of sensors. The system uses multiple signal pathways to measure metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and skin temperature. READ: Apple's top hardware engineering executive leaves for smart ring maker Oura One of the challenges with ring-based tracking is movement. Unlike a watch, a ring can rotate during use. Oura said it addresses this through its sensing system, which adapts to positional changes and continues to capture reliable data. The result is a set of metrics that align closely with physical condition.

This is most evident in the Readiness Score. The score reflects recovery status based on multiple inputs, including sleep quality and heart rate variability. In practice, the score often corresponds with how the body feels, reinforcing confidence in the data interpretation. Core strength: Sleep tracking Sleep tracking remains the primary focus of the Oura Ring 4. Rather than measuring duration alone, the system analyses sleep stages, including Rapid Eye Movement (REM) and deep sleep. The device also tracks oxygen saturation and heart rate during sleep, with additional capability to detect breathing irregularities. While not intended as a clinical tool, this functionality can indicate potential issues such as sleep disruption patterns.

The accuracy of sleep stage detection and the depth of analysis position this feature as a central part of the overall experience. Heart Health Metrics The Oura Ring 4 extends its focus to heart health, with particular emphasis on heart rate variability (HRV). HRV is measured during sleep and contributes significantly to the Readiness Score. Changes in HRV can indicate stress, fatigue, or early signs of illness. In practice, this metric functions as an early signal, often aligning with physical symptoms that appear later. Another feature is cardiovascular age estimation, derived from arterial stiffness and pulse wave analysis. This provides a broader perspective on long-term health rather than short-term activity levels.

Activity Tracking The Oura Ring 4 approaches activity tracking differently from most wearables. It does not focus on real-time metrics such as pace or distance tracking for endurance sports. Instead, it identifies and logs activities automatically, covering a wide range of movements, from walking to household tasks. READ: Apple Watch Series 11 review: Refines performance but adds limited features During recorded workouts, the ring provides heart rate zones, offering insight into intensity levels. The system also includes a dynamic adjustment feature. If recovery indicators are low, daily activity targets are reduced accordingly. This approach contrasts with devices that maintain fixed targets regardless of physical condition. It shifts the focus from meeting predefined goals to aligning activity with recovery status.

Oura app The Oura app serves as the central interface for all data and insights. It organises information into three primary categories: Sleep, Readiness, and Activity. This structure simplifies access to complex biometric data. The app also includes an AI-based feature known as Oura Advisor. This tool allows users to interact with their health data through conversational prompts, generating insights based on recorded metrics. A timeline feature automatically records activities, rest periods, and sleep, creating a continuous log of health-related behaviour. This reduces the need for manual input and supports long-term tracking. Pricing and the subscription model In India, the Oura Ring 4 is positioned within the premium segment. Pricing varies by finish:

Silver and Black: ₹28,900 Gold, Stealth, and Rose Gold: ₹39,900 In addition to the hardware cost, access to full features requires a subscription priced at ₹599 per month. This model differentiates Oura from several competitors that offer a one-time purchase structure. The subscription reflects the company’s focus on data processing and software-driven insights. For users seeking detailed analysis, this may justify the cost. For others, it introduces an ongoing expense that affects overall value. Verdict The Oura Ring 4 presents a different approach to health tracking. It reduces reliance on notifications and focuses on long-term physiological trends. Its strength lies in sleep analysis, recovery insights, and data interpretation.