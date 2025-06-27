Indian audio brand boAt recently launched the Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA, a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar system priced at Rs 14,999. It features a 5.1-channel setup, with a wired subwoofer and dual wired rear satellite speakers. With 500W RMS output and support for multiple wired and wireless inputs, it positions itself as a budget-friendly alternative for those looking to build a home theatre experience without spending a fortune. But how well does it deliver in real-world use? I have been using the Aavante Prime 5.1 for over a week and here’s what I found:

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA: What is good

The Aavante Prime 5.1 feels well-built and thoughtfully designed for its price. The main unit and satellite speakers feature glossy, high-quality plastic that doesn’t feel cheap, while the subwoofer uses a wooden stem enclosure that adds to its premium appeal. Together, the setup make up a proper home theatre system with a triple front-firing driver layout with a dedicated centre channel for dialogue clarity.

When connected via HDMI with eARC pass-through, the system delivers a noticeably more immersive surround sound experience, especially with Dolby Atmos content from platforms like Netflix. The rear satellites contribute subtle but welcome spatial cues, particularly when positioned optimally. Connectivity options are generous, including HDMI, USB-A, AUX, Optical, and Bluetooth. This means you can easily switch between TV, smartphone, or Bluetooth audio playback depending on your needs. ALSO READ: Google tests 'AI carousel' in YouTube search, adds new features: Details Music playback is also impressive. The sound is rich and full-bodied, with clear separation between instruments and a bass-forward profile that can be tuned using the remote. You get three EQ presets – Movie, Music, and News – but can also manually adjust bass and treble levels within each mode. I found the Movie preset to be the most balanced overall, even for music listening. The News preset boosts vocals, though it can sound slightly distorted at higher volumes.

The bundled remote is intuitive and lets you control playback, switch input sources, toggle EQ modes, and fine-tune treble and bass – something rarely offered at this price. Audio output is more than sufficient for medium-sized bedrooms or hall spaces, and the clarity holds up well even at higher volumes. boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA: What needs improvement As with most budget home theatre systems, the biggest trade-off is the wired setup. While the included cables are reasonably long, the wired subwoofer and dual rear satellite speakers can make room organisation tricky – especially in larger or open-plan spaces where cable routing becomes visible.

Though HDMI eARC is supported, boAt does not include a compatible high-bandwidth HDMI cable in the box. In fact, no HDMI cable is provided at all. You can use a regular one, but it will not support the full-quality Atmos signal from your TV – undermining one of the system’s main selling points. ALSO READ: Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV launched with PS5-focused features: Price, specs Bluetooth pairing works well for the most part, but I did experience occasional drops when connected to a TV, with no clear cause. The included AUX cable, while braided for durability, is also quite short, limiting its usability in more spread-out setups.

While the system offers three EQ presets and manual bass/treble adjustments, there’s no option to save a fully customised profile. For users who prefer a tailored sound signature, this can feel limiting. Lastly, the rear satellite speakers – though helpful when positioned correctly – offer minimal enhancement if placed too far from the listening area. This makes their contribution inconsistent depending on room size and layout. Verdict Priced at Rs 14,999, the boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA makes a strong case for itself as a budget-friendly home theatre upgrade. It delivers loud, clear sound with a proper 5.1-channel layout, Dolby Atmos support, and impressive output across both movies and music. The build quality is solid, and the connectivity options are wide-ranging.