Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google tests 'AI carousel' in YouTube search, adds new features: Details

Google tests 'AI carousel' in YouTube search, adds new features: Details

YouTube adds AI video carousels with summaries and expands chatbot that answers questions, recommends content, and helps users dive deeper into topics

YouTube AI updates search overview videos

YouTube AI updates

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube is rolling out two new artificial intelligence-powered features including an AI carousel, aimed at helping users find information faster and understand content better. These updates—announced in an official blog post—are currently being tested with select users in the US and are part of YouTube’s ongoing experiments with AI to improve the overall viewing and learning experience.

AI carousel brings smarter search results

One of the major changes is the introduction of an AI-powered search results carousel. When users search for certain topics like shopping, travel, or local activities (for example, “best beaches in Hawaii”), YouTube may now show a scrollable carousel at the top of the results. This carousel includes video clips selected by AI, with quick descriptions based on the content of those videos. 
 
The goal is to help users discover relevant information faster without having to click into multiple videos. This feature is currently available for select YouTube Premium members in the US and works exclusively in English on the YouTube app for Android and iOS. According to The Verge, users can access the full video by tapping on the large clip featured at the top of the carousel. This test is expected to run until July 30.

Also Read

Samay Raina

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent returns on YouTube after controversy

youtube

Google trains Veo 3 AI video generation model using YouTube content: Report

youtube

YouTube crackdown on Ad Blockers: Sluggish videos? This might be the reason

YouTube Shorts

YouTube to integrate Google's Veo 3 AI video tool into Shorts soon: Details

YouTube Music lyrics sharing feature

YouTube Music releases lyrics sharing feature on Android, iOS: How it works

Conversational AI expands beyond Premium users

In addition to improved search, YouTube is also expanding access to its conversational AI tool. Originally launched in 2023 and limited to Premium subscribers, this feature lets users ask questions about a video, get suggestions for related content, or even quiz themselves when watching educational clips. Now, YouTube says that some non-Premium users in the US will also begin seeing this tool under certain videos. 
While these features are still in the testing phase, YouTube says they are part of its efforts to make it easier for users to dive deeper into topics and learn more through video. As these experiments roll out, users may start to notice more AI-driven enhancements across the platform, especially on mobile.

More From This Section

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 foldable launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite: Specs

Nothing Phone 3's 50MP telephoto camera

Nothing Phone 3 to get 50MP 'periscope' telephoto, design teased: Details

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 27 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Meta

Meta recruits leading OpenAI researcher Trapit Bansal for AI reasoning lab

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Elon Musk bans hashtags from ads on X, calls them 'esthetic nightmare'

Topics : Artificial intelligence Google YouTube

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon