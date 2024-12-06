Business Standard
Google's December Feature Drop for Pixel devices: What's new, how to update

Google also announced that the first-generation Pixel Fold, Pixel 6 series, and Pixel 7 series will receive system updates for two years

New Pixel features

Harsh Shivam
Dec 06 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Google has announced new features for Pixel devices in its December Feature Drop. These include new capabilities for Gemini AI, enhanced photo sharing on social media apps, integration of the Pixel Screenshots app with Circle to Search, improved theft protection, and more. Additionally, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series will receive two additional OS upgrades, extending their support beyond the initial three years of OS updates and five years of security patches. This update was made in a recent revision to Google’s support page.

Pixel Feature Drop: What’s new

Gemini Assistant
 
The newly released Gemini extensions for Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and more are now being rolled out to eligible Pixel smartphones. With these extensions, users can prompt Gemini to send messages or place calls from the default messaging app, as well as from WhatsApp. Gemini can also assist with composing and editing message drafts. The new Utilities extension allows Gemini to perform tasks such as setting timers, alarms, opening settings, and taking photos on command. Additionally, more language support has been added for Gemini Live.
 
Gemini for Call Screen

Gemini Nano is now integrated with the Call Screen feature. The update brings more contextual reply suggestions when screening calls. Users will also receive a live transcript of the conversation between the AI agent and the caller during automatic Call Screen.
 
Image Sharing
 
Pixel smartphone users can now share Google Ultra HDR photos directly to Instagram feeds. A new Photo Picker interface has also been introduced for Snapchat, streamlining media sharing on the app.
 
Pixel Screenshots
 
Pixel users can now save screenshots directly from the gesture-driven Circle to Search interface to the Pixel Screenshots app. The update also enables users to save tickets and bank cards to Google Wallet from within the Screenshots app. A new feature, “Show suggestions from your screenshots in other apps,” allows Gboard to display movie, music, product, and other text suggestions from screenshots while searching in relevant apps.
 
Theft Protection
 
A new Identity Check feature, now in beta, will require biometric authentication before any changes are made to sensitive settings, such as the phone’s PIN or passwords.
 
Features for Pixel Fold series
 
The update brings new features for Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold users. They can now preview images on the cover screen while taking rear camera portrait selfies. Additionally, the "Made You Look" feature from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now available on the first-generation Pixel Fold. This feature displays animated figures on the cover screen to attract the attention of babies and pets while taking their pictures.
 
Emojis
 
Stickers created on the Pixel Studio app are now available directly from the Gboard keyboard for easy sharing. There are also new emoji merging options within Emoji Kitchen on Gboard.
 
Other features
 
Other notable features include improvements to Expressive Captions, the Clear Voice feature in the Recorder app to reduce background noise, and a new Simple View mode designed to make smartphones more accessible for elderly users.

Google’s December Feature Drop: How to install

The update is available for Pixel devices running Android 15 – Pixel 6 series onwards and Pixel Fold devices. Here are the steps to update the device:
  • Go to Settings and tap on System.
  • In the System settings, scroll down and tap on Software updates option.
  • Tap on System update.
  • Here, you may encounter a message stating “Your system is up to date”. Tap on Check for update option visible on the lower right side corner to manually check the update availability.
  • Tap on update and wait for the device to download the update from Google servers.
  • The device will restart once the update is downloaded and installed.

Google Google Pixel Android Technology

Dec 06 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

