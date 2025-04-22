Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Is it a reliable Android tablet for entertainment use?

Lenovo launched the Idea Tab Pro in India. I shared a detailed review of the device earlier – click here to read the full review. What I found while testing the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro was that the audio department is quite well sorted. The display and the JBL-tuned quad speakers with Dolby Atmos technology left a strong impression, which is why I decided to focus more on the multimedia viewing experience this time.

Let us find out if the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro can be our ideal movie companion.

Display

To begin with, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro features a 12.7-inch 3K LCD display of a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 400 nits. While it is an LCD display – which might initially seem underwhelming – it proved to be surprisingly impressive. Watching movies and web series on this tablet did not disappoint in delivering punchy and vibrant colours.

Bright shades like red, yellow, and green appeared vivid, albeit slightly sharp, but overall, the display did justice to these colours. As for darker shades, it exceeded expectations. Certain series or films adopt darker themes, using multiple shades of black to convey mood or atmosphere. A notable example would be Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, which uses darkness to highlight light. When I rewatched the film on this tablet, the portrayal of black shades was particularly effective.

What I assumed would be the tablet's weak point – the LCD panel – turned out to be one of its strengths. The large display almost made me feel as though I was watching on my MacBook, which has a 13.3-inch screen. Overall, I was quite satisfied with the display. Now, let us move to the department that complements the display in enhancing the multimedia experience – audio.

Audio

Any smartphone user would know that while one speaker delivers decent sound, two can greatly improve clarity and volume. Now, imagine having four speakers, all from JBL and tuned by Dolby Atmos. Sounds impressive, right? That is what the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro offers.

The audio output during my first use was astounding. Despite being extremely loud, the tablet did not compromise on sound quality or clarity. I could hear every word clearly, even at full volume.

In terms of bass, the tablet fell slightly short. However, when considering the overall sound experience and clarity, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, with its JBL speakers, performed admirably.

Handling and comfort

The tablet, however, has one notable downside – its greatest strength is also its biggest drawback. Due to its large display, handling the tablet can be cumbersome. Anyone expecting to manage it with one hand will be surprised. Earlier, I compared the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro to a laptop with a 13-inch screen.

How comfortable would it be to hold a 13-inch screen for extended periods? Using the tablet in hand to watch a video is manageable, but binge-watching an entire series requires setting it down. Despite its rounded corners, the 620g weight and extra-large display left me with no option but to place it on a surface to watch comfortably.

Verdict